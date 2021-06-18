Home Business Wire Stringr Announces the Addition of Simon Schatzmann as VP of Sales
Stringr Announces the Addition of Simon Schatzmann as VP of Sales

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stringr, creator of the world’s largest video SaaS platform for journalism, entertainment, ecommerce, and content development, today announced that Simon Schatzmann has joined the company as VP of Sales.

Previously serving as Chief Revenue Officer for Agora Brands Group, Schatzmann brings to Stringr his long and extensive sales experience, including roles with Viacom, Conde Nast, Intellectsoft, Imagination Park Entertainment, and others.

At Stringr he will be tasked with two core missions: 1) continuing the company’s impressive growth among the most influential broadcasters and media companies in the world; and 2) making fresh inroads into the Entertainment, Corporate, and eCommerce sectors in which Stringr’s SaaS technology offers proven value.

“As our platform has grown from a news and journalism-focused offering into something needed across multiple industries, our sales team has had to expand and adapt as well,” said Lindsay Stewart, Co-founder and CEO of Stringr. “For us, the perfect sales leader exhibits a number of important skills, connections, and qualities that appeal to decision-makers across various industries. Simon is that rare individual who possesses all of those gifts, and we’re exceptionally fortunate to have him joining us.”

“I’m very excited to be a part of such a talented team,” added Schatzmann. “Video is the currency of media choice – we see this as an opportunity to build on the success of our video content platform and extend into new categories.”

About Stringr

Stringr (http://www.stringr.com) is a comprehensive video news and content provider built on a proprietary, international network of more than 120,000 responsive videographers. Leveraging this network and its marketplace platform, Stringr provides broadcast-quality video and custom news packages to every major US market and the United Kingdom. Stringr is based in NYC and was founded in 2014 by Lindsay Stewart and Brian McNeill, who met at The Wharton School.

Heath Fradkoff, Ward 6 Marketing

heath@ward6marketing.com

