Stride, Inc. Offers Free Curriculum to Foster Inclusion

Stride’s free “One Voice” curriculum aims to cultivate fact-based discussions of race and equity

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amid a renewed national spotlight on how issues related to racial equity are taught in public schools, a new free curriculum created by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) aims to equip K-12 educators, students, and families with the tools they need to be a part of the conversation and thrive in an increasingly diverse world.

Stride One Voice, an inquiry-based K–12 curriculum, connects U.S. history and contemporary issues in ways that foster respectful, honest, and fact-based dialogue about race, equity, and inclusion. Rather than following a specific agenda or making assertions about U.S. social institutions, the curriculum encourages students to shape their own perspective on related topics. One Voice course materials and teaching resources are available online and free-of-charge to anyone who wishes to use the content, including families, school leaders, and educators in the country.

“Stride is committed to providing the tools needed to help foster honest, objective, and unbiased conversations about our shared history, the current social climate, and personal perspectives,” said James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer of Stride. “One Voice continues our effort to bridge the differences that divide our communities. Together, we can build a better, stronger, more inclusive nation.”

One Voice includes specialized tools and training resources to support teachers, school leaders, and families in leading complex classroom or at-home discussions in an impartial and unobtrusive manner. Students will gain access to engaging, interactive content that features a wide range of diverse viewpoints and perspectives. With flexible, age-appropriate lesson modules, educators can customize and incorporate One Voice content into existing teaching and learning plans—for both online and brick-and-mortar classrooms alike.

As a curriculum provider that serves public and private schools in all 50 states, Stride develops courses and content that is flexible enough to meet various state standards and requirements. What is restricted in one state may be required in another. Therefore, Stride’s One Voice courses can be customized in ways that meet respective state standards without impacting each school’s respective content.

One Voice was developed with extensive input, insight, and review from an advisory council of experienced educators representing a diversity of viewpoints and experiences, including; diversity, equity, and inclusion practitioners; business and non-profit leaders; and representatives from minority-owned companies and organizations.

The launch of the One Voice curriculum is part of Stride’s multi-year commitment to supporting racial and socioeconomic equity and inclusion in and through education. Stride has been a leading voice in support of parental choice in American public education for more than 20 years. The company’s other commitments include investing $10 million in scholarships for underserved students and developing socially conscious legal and law enforcement career pathways of study.

More information about One Voice can be found at stridelearning.com/onevoice.

