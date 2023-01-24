Stride Achieves Record Enrollment Growth over First Quarter

Ends Quarter with over 180 Thousand Enrollments

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, today announced its results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights Compared to 2022

Revenue of $458.4 million, compared with $409.5 million, driven by enrollment strength, increases in revenue per enrollment, and Adult Learning growth.

Income from operations of $68.1 million, compared with $56.9 million.

Net income of $50.7 million, compared with $42.0 million.

Diluted net income per share of $1.19, compared with $1.00.

Adjusted operating income of $76.3 million, compared with $60.7 million. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $100.5 million, compared with $82.7 million. (1)

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended December 31, Change 2022/2021 2022 2021 $ % (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenues $ 458,435 $ 409,507 $ 48,928 11.9 % Income from operations 68,073 56,915 11,158 19.6 % Adjusted operating income (1) 76,293 60,731 15,562 25.6 % Net income 50,705 42,004 8,701 20.7 % Net income per share, diluted 1.19 1.00 0.19 19.0 % EBITDA (1) 95,536 82,095 13,441 16.4 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 100,477 82,697 17,780 21.5 %

(1) To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Six Month Fiscal 2023 Highlights Compared to 2022

Revenue of $883.6 million, compared with $809.7 million.

Income from operations of $39.4 million, compared with $49.9 million.

Net income of $28.0 million, compared with $36.1 million.

Diluted net income per share of $0.66, compared with $0.85.

Adjusted operating income of $56.4 million, compared with $65.3 million. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $103.5 million, compared with $108.2 million. (1)

Six Month Fiscal 2023 Summary Financial Metrics

Six Months Ended December 31, Change 2022/2021 2022 2021 $ % (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenues $ 883,585 809,733 73,852 9.1 % Income from operations 39,354 49,938 (10,584 ) -21.2 % Adjusted operating income (1) 56,373 65,253 (8,880 ) -13.6 % Net income 28,033 36,121 (8,088 ) -22.4 % Net income per share, diluted 0.66 0.85 (0.19 ) -22.4 % EBITDA (1) 93,068 99,265 (6,197 ) -6.2 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 103,519 108,153 (4,634 ) -4.3 %

(1) To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Revenue and Enrollment Data

Revenue

The following table sets forth the Company’s revenues for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, Change 2022 / 2021 December 31, Change 2022 / 2021 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education $ 274,764 $ 313,241 $ (38,477 ) (12.3 %) $ 546,422 $ 619,582 $ (73,160 ) (11.8 %) Career Learning Middle – High School 153,795 75,287 78,508 104.3 % 279,330 146,699 132,631 90.4 % Adult 29,876 20,979 8,897 42.4 % 57,833 43,452 14,381 33.1 % Total Career Learning 183,671 96,266 87,405 90.8 % 337,163 190,151 147,012 77.3 % Total Revenues $ 458,435 $ 409,507 $ 48,928 11.9 % $ 883,585 $ 809,733 $ 73,852 9.1 %

Enrollment Data1

The following table sets forth enrollment data for students in our General Education and Career Learning lines of revenue. Enrollments for General Education and Career Learning only include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, instructional and support services inclusive of administrative support.

Three Months Ended Change Six Months Ended Change December 31, 2022 / 2021 December 31, 2022 / 2021 2022 2021 # % 2022 2021 # % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education (2) 111.2 145.6 (34.4 ) (23.6 %) 111.5 146.1 (34.6 ) (23.7 %) Career Learning (2)(3) 66.3 41.9 24.4 58.2 % 65.1 41.9 23.2 55.4 % Average Enrollment 177.5 187.5 (10.0 ) (5.3 %) 176.6 188.0 (11.4 ) (6.1 %)

(1) Enrollments are presented as the average monthly enrollments during the second quarter fiscal year 2023. Total ending enrollments were 180.3 thousand and 187.6 thousand, as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. General Education enrollments were 112.8 thousand and 145.5 thousand and Career Learning enrollments were 67.5 thousand and 42.1 thousand as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) This data includes enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue. (3) No enrollments are included in Career Learning for Galvanize, Tech Elevator or MedCerts.

Revenue per Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth revenue per average enrollment data for students for the period indicated. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different.

Three Months Ended Change Six Months Ended Change December 31, 2022 / 2021 December 31, 2022 / 2021 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % General Education $ 2,281 $ 1,953 $ 328 16.8 % $ 4,508 $ 3,852 $ 656 17.0 % Career Learning 2,319 1,794 525 29.3 % 4,280 3,482 798 22.9 %

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $318.3 million, compared with $389.4 million reported at June 30, 2022. The decrease is largely the result of normal seasonal trends.

Capital expenditures for three months ended December 31, 2022 were $16.9 million, compared to $14.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, and were comprised of $1.9 million of property and equipment, $11.6 million of capitalized software development, and $3.4 million of capitalized curriculum development.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The Company is raising its revenue and adjusted operating forecast and narrowing its capital expenditures forecast for the full year fiscal 2023:

Revenue in the range of $1.775 billion to $1.815 billion.

Capital expenditures in the range of $70.0 million to $75.0 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software, and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.

Effective tax rate of 27% to 29%.

Adjusted operating income in the range of $180.0 million to $200.0 million. (1)

The Company is forecasting the following for the third quarter fiscal year 2023:

Revenue in the range of $445.0 million to $465.0 million.

Capital expenditures in the range of $16.0 million to $19.0 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.

Adjusted operating income in the range of $70.0 million to $80.0 million. (1)

(1) In addition to providing an outlook for revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below. Please also see Special Note on Forward Looking Statements below.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/833472576. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (888) 210-2831 (domestic) or 1 (289) 514-2968 (international) and provide the conference ID number 4812941. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be posted at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/833472576 as soon as it is available.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continues,” “likely,” “may,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends” and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; limitations of the enrollment data we present, which may not fully capture trends in the performance of our business; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received, or contractual remedies; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors, such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”); discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services, with schools; failure to develop the Career Learning business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including, but not limited to, our data storage systems, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; and failure to prevent or mitigate a cybersecurity incident that affects our systems; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this presentation is as of today’s date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Financial Statements

The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of Stride, Inc.’s financial statements for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Stride Inc.’s website at www.stridelearning.com.

STRIDE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands except share and per share data) Revenues $ 458,435 $ 409,507 $ 883,585 $ 809,733 Instructional costs and services 288,347 261,950 583,848 535,774 Gross margin 170,088 147,557 299,737 273,959 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 102,015 90,642 260,383 224,021 Income from operations 68,073 56,915 39,354 49,938 Interest expense, net (2,082 ) (1,875 ) (4,128 ) (3,868 ) Other income, net 3,970 3,884 5,007 3,795 Income before income taxes and loss from equity method investments 69,961 58,924 40,233 49,865 Income tax expense (18,860 ) (15,928 ) (11,353 ) (13,035 ) Loss from equity method investments (396 ) (992 ) (847 ) (709 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 50,705 $ 42,004 $ 28,033 $ 36,121 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.20 $ 1.01 $ 0.66 $ 0.88 Diluted $ 1.19 $ 1.00 $ 0.66 $ 0.85 Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 42,259,061 41,525,736 42,167,844 41,042,401 Diluted 42,547,334 41,963,399 42,602,405 42,413,828

STRIDE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, June 30, 2022 2022 (audited) (In thousands except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 318,279 $ 389,398 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $25,744 and $26,993 442,166 418,558 Inventories, net 23,960 36,003 Prepaid expenses 43,822 25,974 Other current assets 100,588 80,601 Total current assets 928,815 950,534 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 75,823 85,457 Property and equipment, net 68,124 61,537 Capitalized software, net 76,192 71,800 Capitalized curriculum development costs, net 50,557 50,580 Intangible assets, net 83,410 88,669 Goodwill 246,676 241,022 Deposits and other assets 89,694 93,946 Total assets $ 1,619,291 $ 1,643,545 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 32,809 $ 61,997 Accrued liabilities 40,909 63,200 Accrued compensation and benefits 34,083 73,027 Deferred revenue 83,799 53,630 Current portion of finance lease liability 44,377 37,389 Current portion of operating lease liability 13,281 12,830 Total current liabilities 249,258 302,073 Long-term finance lease liability 28,925 28,888 Long-term operating lease liability 65,827 75,127 Long-term debt 412,260 411,438 Deferred tax liability 10,752 3,205 Other long-term liabilities 10,370 10,233 Total liabilities 777,392 830,964 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,431,576 and 48,112,664 shares issued; and 43,096,833 and 42,777,921 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 688,695 687,454 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 187 143 Retained earnings 255,495 227,462 Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost (102,482 ) (102,482 ) Total stockholders’ equity 841,899 812,581 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,619,291 $ 1,643,545

STRIDE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 28,033 $ 36,121 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 53,714 49,327 Stock-based compensation expense 10,451 8,888 Deferred income taxes 7,995 6,008 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,173 4,730 Amortization of fees on debt 822 809 Noncash operating lease expense 7,369 10,074 Other (2,869 ) 5,550 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (25,680 ) (65,606 ) Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets (9,177 ) 11,944 Accounts payable (26,059 ) (26,810 ) Accrued liabilities (10,681 ) (8,570 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (38,806 ) (39,157 ) Operating lease liability (5,966 ) (10,662 ) Deferred revenue and other liabilities 29,863 5,686 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 21,182 (11,668 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (2,823 ) (2,705 ) Capitalized software development costs (21,399 ) (19,330 ) Capitalized curriculum development costs (9,527 ) (7,461 ) Sale of other investments 60 5,261 Acquisition of assets (1,409 ) — Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions (767 ) (3,956 ) Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities 36,729 7,248 Purchases of marketable securities (55,879 ) (38,720 ) Net cash used in investing activities (55,015 ) (59,663 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments on finance lease obligations (19,938 ) (14,744 ) Payments of contingent consideration (7,024 ) — Payments of deferred purchase consideration — (7,858 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10 246 Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding (10,334 ) (35,404 ) Net cash used in financing activities (37,286 ) (57,760 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (71,119 ) (129,091 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 389,398 386,582 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 318,279 $ 257,491 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of December 31st: Cash and cash equivalents $ 318,279 $ 256,986 Other current assets (restricted cash) — 505 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 318,279 $ 257,491

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.

EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and

in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) Income from operations $ 68,073 $ 56,915 $ 39,354 $ 49,938 Stock-based compensation expense 4,941 602 10,451 8,888 Amortization of intangible assets 3,279 3,214 6,568 6,427 Adjusted operating income 76,293 60,731 56,373 65,253 Depreciation and other amortization 24,184 21,966 47,146 42,900 Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,477 $ 82,697 $ 103,519 $ 108,153 EBITDA $ 95,536 $ 82,095 $ 93,068 $ 99,265



















