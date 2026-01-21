STREAMWIDE Marks Major APAC Milestone with UPCAD Public Safety Deployment in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STREAMWIDE has been selected by UPCAD (Unified Platform for Communication and Dispatch) of the Philippines to power its next generation critical communications platform for first responders integrated with national 911 call centers.

Through this collaboration, UPCAD integrates STREAMWIDE’s field proven mission critical technology with the national 911 services, the new solution is designed to ensure uninterrupted, secure, and reliable communication during emergencies, enabling faster response times, improved situational awareness, and enhanced public safety outcomes.

By integrating directly with 911 call centers, the platform enables real-time sharing of critical information such as caller location, incident details, and response status with first responders and command teams.

Through our API, the platform integrates digital workflow capabilities, allowing information to flow seamlessly into the same system. This enables up-to-date reporting while automatically creating incident workflows, assigning tasks, monitoring progress, and capturing real-time updates, capabilities unavailable in legacy LMR systems.

Unlike voice-only radio communications, this integrated approach gives dispatchers, responders, and supervisors a shared operational picture through incident history, automated reporting, standardized operating procedures, and real-time visibility. By combining digital workflows with voice and collaboration capabilities, the platform supports faster decision making, improved coordination, and accountability throughout the incident lifecycle.

The platform bridges the gap between emergency call intake and field operations, ensuring that no critical information is lost during high-pressure situations. Dispatchers and response teams can collaborate on a unified system that supports voice, data, and multimedia communication.

Key capabilities include:

Direct integration with 911 call center systems for real-time information sharing

Mission-critical voice and data communication with high availability and redundancy

and redundancy Secure and encrypted channels to protect sensitive emergency data

Real-time location tracking and situational updates for faster decision-making

Scalable architecture to support city, regional, or national emergency networks

Pascal Beglin, CEO of STREAMWIDE, commented:

“Delivering trusted, mission critical technology at the highest level is central to our mission. Partnering with a leading public safety authority in the Philippines underscores the confidence placed in our capabilities and reflects the proven maturity of our solutions for first responders. We are particularly proud that our platform’s integration with national 911 services, combined with digital workflows and voice collaboration capabilities, will directly enhance operational efficiency, situational awareness, and coordination for first responders on the ground.

Being selected by UPCAD marks a major milestone for our APAC expansion and reinforces our ability to deliver secure, resilient, and innovative mission-critical services at scale.”

Rob Llaguno, Country Manager and Project Director for the National Unified 911 project, commented:

"It's an honor to be driving this revolutionary project that will unify communications across our Police, Fire, and 911 Emergency departments.

The application and use cases are numerous: bridging comms during disaster and calamity response, managing national events, providing ground and incident commanders with mission-critical communication solution, multimedia collaboration tools, and next-generation capabilities significantly enhances frontliners' coordination and situational awareness. This next level of efficiency ensures better safety for both the public and our first responders."

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW - FR0010528059)

STREAMWIDE is a recognized global leader in secure, mission-critical and business-critical communication solutions. Trusted by public safety agencies and enterprises worldwide, STREAMWIDE delivers innovative platforms that combine resilience, interoperability, and ease of use. Its solutions empower organizations in public safety, defense, energy, transportation, and industry to collaborate more efficiently, respond faster, and operate with maximum security in the most demanding environments.

