StreamSets Recognized in 2022 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StreamSets, a Software AG company, today announced that Gartner® has positioned it as a Niche Player in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools. This is StreamSets’ first year of being recognized in the Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools after being included in the Honorable Mentions last year.

The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

StreamSets enables enterprises to liberate and integrate all their data, including cloud, on-premises, mainframe, or hybrid, to accelerate digital transformation and uncover hidden insights. With its end-to-end smart data pipelines that bring powerful capabilities to data professionals of all skill levels, teams spend less time fixing and more time doing. They can scale with confidence and help build a truly connected enterprise.

Visit StreamSets at the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit in Orlando, Florida, August 22-24 at booth #1438. StreamSets CTO Arvind Prabhakar will be hosting a session on “A DataOps Approach to Global Data Observability” on Monday, August 22 at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

