StreamSets’ Latest Release Improves User Productivity and Simplifies Complex Data Transformations in Snowflake

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Snowflake—StreamSets, a Software AG company and Premier Snowflake Partner, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the latest release of Transformer for Snowflake, the StreamSets platform’s data transformation service for the Snowflake Data Cloud. The latest release improves user productivity, simplifies complex data transformations, and enables self-service for advanced analytics using Snowflake.

Many organizations today use Snowflake for its performance, scalability, and security but need additional help with hand-coding, pipeline breakages, complex transformations, and technical resources to increase productivity and data delivery time. StreamSets provides capabilities to easily design and execute complex data transformations natively in Snowflake.

“The latest version of Transformer for Snowflake is a testament to our commitment to helping organizations improve productivity, reduce data friction, and rapidly deliver data for analytics, reporting, and other business-critical use cases,” said Dima Spivak, COO of Products at StreamSets.

StreamSets Transformer for Snowflake is a hosted service within the StreamSets platform that provides a unique combination of power and ease of use that enables data practitioners as well as for business users to build, operate, and monitor data transformation jobs within the Snowflake Data Cloud.

The latest enhancements allow users to:

Reduce time-to-value – Transformer for Snowflake provides a familiar and intuitive design, reducing the time to onboard new users and realize value quickly within the platform.

Enable complex data transformations within Snowflake – Push-down processing allows for complex data transformations within Snowflake, eliminating the need to move to a different environment, resulting in a reduction in time, costs, and security risks.

Empower self-service and collaboration – The no-code user interface provides a drag-and-drop transformation canvas with pre-defined processors to easily create transformation jobs that apply functions, pivots, slowly changing dimensions (SCDs), and more. Users can share and reuse transformation jobs, schedule workflows, and enable collaboration across teams.

Improve job visibility and resiliency – A single pane of glass view of all transformation jobs, and visibility into each stage of the transformation, helps users to identify and troubleshoot breakages quickly.

Automatically adapt to change – StreamSets’ dynamic transformation pipelines proactively adapt to changes in data, schema, or infrastructure by monitoring, alerting, and taking prescriptive action to keep data flowing.

StreamSets and Snowflake are Partnered to Accelerate Data Integration in the Snowflake Data Cloud

StreamSets is a Premier Technology partner with Snowflake and has completed a third-party technical validation to confirm integrations with Snowflake are optimized with an emphasis on functional and performance best practices. StreamSets Transformer for Snowflake is built using Snowpark to enable both the expressiveness and flexibility of Snowpark’s multi-language support, as well as the simplicity of data cloud operations. A 30-day free trial of StreamSets Transformer for Snowflake is now available in Snowflake Partner Connect.

About StreamSets

StreamSets, a Software AG company, eliminates data integration friction in complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments to keep pace with need-it-now business data demands. Our platform lets data teams unlock data—without ceding control— to enable a data-driven enterprise. Resilient and repeatable pipelines deliver analytics-ready data that improve real-time decision-making and reduce the costs and risks associated with data flow across an organization. That is why some of the largest companies in the world trust StreamSets to power millions of data pipelines for modern analytics, smart applications, and hybrid integration.

