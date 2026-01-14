Stream Data Centers Appoints Michael Lahoud as Chief Executive Officer

Enhances Leadership Team Across Commercial, Development and Operational Functions to Ramp Up Pace and Scale of Hyperscale Delivery

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ceoappointment--Stream Data Centers (“Stream” or the “Company”), a time-tested hyperscale partner and one of the longest-standing developers in the industry, today announced the appointment of Michael Lahoud as Chief Executive Officer, as the Company continues to scale its platform and expand its capabilities to meet growing customer demand. Lahoud previously served as Co-Managing Partner of Stream and has been with the firm for 15 years.

“Stream’s enduring success across nearly 27 years has always been driven by disciplined execution and close customer partnerships,” said Michael Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer of Stream Data Centers. “As customer requirements grow in size and complexity, these organizational enhancements position us to scale thoughtfully. We remain committed to delivering the service, collaboration and trust our customers expect.”

Following its acquisition by Apollo Funds last year, Stream is evolving its organizational structure to support larger, more efficient development while maintaining its long-standing commitment to responsible design, construction and community engagement.

To support this next phase of growth, Stream has enhanced its senior leadership team across commercial, development and operational functions:

and have joined the firm as Senior Vice Presidents of Hyperscale and Cloud and Hyperscale, respectively, and will deepen customer relationships while supporting new development opportunities. Oisin O Murchu , newly appointed Chief Development Officer, will oversee Stream’s development platform and enrich in-market relationships as the Company continues to scale responsibly.

, newly appointed Chief Development Officer, will oversee Stream’s development platform and enrich in-market relationships as the Company continues to scale responsibly. Rick Crutchley , Chief Operating Officer, has assumed expanded responsibilities across operational delivery to support larger, more complex projects and will lead the company’s formalized community engagement program.

, Chief Operating Officer, has assumed expanded responsibilities across operational delivery to support larger, more complex projects and will lead the company’s formalized community engagement program. Amanda Abell, newly appointed Vice President of Sustainability, will focus on advancing Stream’s environmental stewardship and shaping Stream’s community engagement program.

“Our people are what make us great, and these leadership enhancements reflect where Stream is headed next,” said Chris Bair, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer at Stream. “They ensure we remain aligned with our customers’ pace and scale requirements, maintaining the hard-earned trust of our customers and bolstering the close partnerships and execution discipline that define our platform.”

About Stream Data Centers

Stream Data Centers is a high-growth developer and operator of wholesale data center colocation capacity and build-to-suit facilities for hyperscale and enterprise users in major markets across the United States. For more than 25 years, Stream has set new standards for innovation, operational excellence and sustainability in the data center industry, acquiring, developing and managing complex data center projects for the world’s most demanding users, with over 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. Stream’s dedicated site development entity, Headwaters, continues to build a dedicated land bank of attractive site locations, while Stream provides energy strategies with a focus on reducing market risk and supplying cost-effective renewable energy options.

Stream is a key operating platform within the Apollo (NYSE: APO) ecosystem and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with a presence in major markets including Dallas, Phoenix, Chicago, San Antonio, Atlanta and more.

