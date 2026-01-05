Strattec President and CEO to Participate in CES Panel on AI and OEM-Supplier Collaboration

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strattec Security Corporation (Nasdaq: STRT) (“Company”), a leading provider of smart vehicle access, security and authorization solutions for the global automotive industry, announced today that Jennifer Slater, President & CEO, will be a participant on a panel at CES on Tuesday, January 6 at 11:00 am PT. The panel, which is sponsored by the Boston Consulting Group, is titled “Smarter Together: AI, Cost & the Future of OEM-Supplier Collaboration”.

The panel will discuss how the traditional OEM–supplier relationship is evolving and how both parties can better leverage AI and new forms of collaboration to drive win-win outcomes to better position the industry to thrive in an increasingly uncertain world. Ms. Slater’s participation underscores Strattec’s commitment to the advancement of digital transformation in the automotive industry and reflects the Company’s strong collaboration and long-standing relationships with OEM partners.

In addition to Ms. Slater, speakers on the panel will include Brian Colliee, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group, Paul Farrell, EVP-CSO, BorgWarner and Peter Holdmann, Member of the Board of Management, ZF Group.

About CES (Consumer Electronic Show)

CES® is the world’s leading technology showcase, where global innovators, business leaders, and investors convene to explore emerging technologies shaping the future of industry and society. The event is produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®.

About Strattec

Strattec is a leading global provider of advanced automotive access, security & authorization solutions for leading vehicle manufacturers, primarily in the U.S. For over 110 years, Strattec has pioneered innovations in vehicle security, transitioning from mechanical to integrated electro-mechanical systems. Its highly engineered products include power access solutions, latches, vehicle start systems, keys, fobs & accessories, locks & locksets, door handles and other access products. Power access solutions provide the motion control for power liftgates, sliding power doors and power tailgates.

