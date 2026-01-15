Strategic Education, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Announces Date for Annual Meeting

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that it will issue a news release outlining its fourth quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26, 2026, followed by a conference call to discuss results from Sydney, Australia on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

This call will be available via webcast. To access the live webcast of the conference call on February 26, please go to www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register. Following the call, the webcast will be archived and available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section. To participate in the live call, investors should register here prior to the call to receive dial-in information and a PIN.

Strategic Education also today announced that it will hold its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders via webcast on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Stockholders of record as of Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the record date, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Details regarding the Annual Meeting will be contained in the Company’s proxy materials, which will be made available to all stockholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, which offers low-cost online general education-level courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; 2) U.S. Higher Education, including Capella University and Strayer University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offering flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised primarily of Torrens University. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

