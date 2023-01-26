StratEdge Improves Performance of Leaded Power Amplifier Packages, Now Supporting DC to 28GHz Devices

For test and measurement, VSAT, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint applications

SANTEE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages for RF, microwave, and millimeter wave devices, today announced that it has extended the performance range for the leaded power amplifier (LPA) family of packages. The breakthrough in the operating range has been extended from DC to 23 Gigahertz (GHz) to 28GHz. The LPA packages are used for test and measurement, VSAT, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint applications.

The LPA Series ceramic packages were designed to provide good electrical transition performance for die in the DC to 23 GHz range, with Ku-band frequencies for VSAT being the most popular customer application. The accompanying s-parameter plot displays the improved performance. The packages are made to provide wideband electrical performance and incorporate copper composite bases for enhanced thermal dissipation. They are sealed with cup-shaped liquid crystal polymer lids with B-stage epoxy preforms that are provided with the lids. The new design will also be available on the LL (leaded laminate) series of packages designed specifically for very high-power Gallium Nitride (GaN) devices.

“We have manufactured millions of these packages since the 1990s for a wide range of applications,” says Casey Krawiec, VP of global sales. “This is another example of StratEdge continually improving our products to meet the ever-changing demands of our customers.”

For more information, contact StratEdge at info@stratedge.com, or visit our website at www.stratedge.com.

Photos at:



https://www.stratedge.com/power-amplifier.png

https://www.stratedge.com/power-amplifier-graph.png

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation designs, manufactures and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic, low-cost molded ceramic, and ceramic QFN packages, and specializes in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom for 5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified facility located in Santee, California, near San Diego.

Contacts

For more information contact:

Casey Krawiec



StratEdge Corporation



9424 Abraham Way, Santee, CA 92071



Email: c.krawiec@stratedge.com

Phone: +1.858.569.5000

Tricia McGough



TW Marketing (agency)



+1.254.383.9700



Email: tricia@twmarketing.net