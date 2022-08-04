StratCap Adds New Executive to its Data Center Team

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StratCap announced today the addition of Jake Wagner to its data center real estate team (StratCap Data Centers) as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions. The move further demonstrates StratCap’s commitment to acquiring, managing and enhancing the value of essential data center real estate assets that support our digitized and data-driven world.

In this new position, Mr. Wagner will take on an integral role implementing the company’s growth strategy, procuring new investment opportunities, assisting with debt placement, and integrating new assets into its portfolio. Mr. Wagner has over nine years of experience in commercial real estate and capital markets with extensive knowledge of the data center sector. Before joining StratCap, Mr. Wagner spent over seven years at JLL Capital Markets, Americas, most recently as Director and member of the company’s Data Center Capital Markets Group. Prior to that, he was a member of JLL’s Corporate Finance Group where he focused on sale leaseback and build-to-suit transactions across various property types including data center, office, industrial and retail. Mr. Wagner holds a B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley.

“Jake brings extensive industry relationships, a proven track record of success in data center investment activities and has a keen awareness of market trends,” said Bryan Marsh, CEO of StratCap Data Centers. “His profound understanding of the data center market will strengthen our team as we continue to expand our portfolio of mission critical assets.”

About StratCap

StratCap is a privately held, global alternative investment management platform committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly experienced investment professionals in order to provide clients with attractive risk-adjusted returns. The company is focused on a wide range of digital economy investments with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors.

