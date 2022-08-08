Strata Identity Recognized as a Representative Provider in 2022 Gartner® Innovation Insight Report

Analyst Firm Recommends Security and Risk Management Leaders Implement Journey-time Orchestration to reduce Complexity, Mitigate Risk and Deliver More Dynamic User Experience

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudIAM—Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud company, today announced it has been recognized as a “Representative Provider” in the 2022 Gartner Innovation Insight: Journey-Time Orchestration Mitigates Fraud Risk and Delivers Better UX report. [1] The company will demonstrate how the Maverics Identity Orchestration platform solves the top 10 most challenging IAM problems at booth 637 during the Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2022, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV from August 22 to 24.

The Gartner report states, “To protect the integrity of digital user journeys, organizations use a range of tools and spanning bot mitigation, identity proofing and affirmation, user authentication, authorization, and fraud detection, in addition to adjacent capabilities such as risk analytics and access management. Building and maintaining these many integrations is complex and carries an operational overhead in terms of time and resources”. The report further states that, “this lack of an integrated approach to managing risk along the digital user journey hinders the adoption of continuous adaptive trust principles and leads to a one-size-ﬁts-all user experience (UX) that cannot be modulated based on risk”.

According to Gartner, “Security and risk management (SRM) leaders responsible for identity and access management (IAM) and fraud detection should:

Reduce risk along digital user journeys by deploying a journey-time orchestration solution to deliver a layered approach involving multiple capabilities. The term journey-time refers to the real-time digital journey as the user interacts with the application.

Abstract away the complexity of managing multiple vendor integrations by leveraging such an orchestration solution to deliver a marketplace of ready-made connections.

Simplify the assessment of risk at events across the user journey by using an orchestration tool to deﬁne which signals are of interest per event and deﬁning policies at each event level.” [2]

Gartner adds:

“Note that neither of the following capabilities constitute orchestration:

Purely ingesting risk signals from multiple sources to arrive at a consolidated decision.

Management of multiple capabilities that are native to a single-vendor solution to enable workflow management”.[3]

“By decoupling applications from identity, Strata’s Maverics orchestration platform enables customers to leverage no-code use-case recipes to integrate and control incompatible identity systems without changing the user experience or rewriting their apps,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “We believe this report is highlighting that orchestration involves managing multiple capabilities across more than just a single-vendor solution to enable workflow management.”

Strata’s Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform™ bridges hybrid, multi-cloud and multi-vendor identity environments by orchestrating siloed and incompatible systems using an abstraction layer that makes policies, APIs, and sessions work as one. Maverics transparently integrates multiple identity systems for enforcing global policies at scale, without the need to rewrite applications or disrupt existing user access workflows.

Gartner clients can access Innovation Insight: Journey-Time Orchestration Mitigates Fraud Risk and Delivers Better UX here.

