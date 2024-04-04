Strata Identity Promotes Gerry Gebel to Vice President of Product and Standards

Recognized authority on identity assumes product management leadership role and will continue to drive standards initiatives for unifying identity management and policy orchestration

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudIAM—Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, today announced that its Head of Standards, Gerry Gebel, will also serve as the company’s Vice President of Product. For over 20 years, Gerry has provided requirements definitions, architecture development and strategic planning for identity management projects with Fortune 500 corporations.





In addition to his work promoting industry standards with IDQL for identity and policy orchestration with the CNCF on Hexa and the OpenID Foundation’s AuthZEN Working Group, Gerry assumes responsibility for overseeing the Strata product management team and defining product vision, strategy, and roadmap.

“Gerry has a remarkable background in identity, having served as a practitioner helping Fortune 500 organizations deploy enterprise-scale identity projects, played a key role in making the SAML standard a reality as an industry analyst, and led business development for a global authorization solutions vendor,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata. “He has the unmatched domain expertise needed to lead Strata’s product and standards strategy as we continue to define the future of identity by creating the Identity Orchestration category, which makes it possible for customers to unify legacy and cloud identity systems without rewriting applications while supporting open standards.”

Gerry joined Strata from Axiomatics, where he served as vice president of business development for the global provider of access control solutions. Previously, he was Vice President & Service Director with identity-focused research firm Burton Group (acquired by Gartner) for nearly 10 years, covering topics such as authentication, biometrics, federated identity, PKI architecture, identity management, policy-based controls, user provisioning, privacy, directory services, and security architecture. Gerry also worked as a Senior Consultant with Burton Group, assisting Fortune 500 corporations in implementing large-scale identity management projects. He started his career in the technology group at JPMorgan Chase Bank.

“The identity landscape is at an inflection point with legacy identity systems reaching end-of-life and cloud identity providers creating a new set of silos that prevent organizations from unifying identity and policy management across multi-clouds,” said Gerry Gebel. “Strata is making distributed identity and policy orchestration possible across incompatible systems while advancing standards that can bridge old and new infrastructures while supporting future requirements including identity resilience, identity analytics, MFA, passwordless, and more.”

About Strata



Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to integrate and control incompatible identity systems with an identity fabric that does not change the user experience or require rewriting apps. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication, like passwordless, and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring apps. The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for multi-cloud policy orchestration and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

