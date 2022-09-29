Strata CEO Invited to Present at the Cloud Security Alliance’s SECtember 2022 Conference

Eric Olden to Explain How a New Open Source Standard Works to Tame Multi-Cloud IAM, Allowing for Consistent Identity Orchestration and Policy Enforcement

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CNCF—Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud company, announced today that Eric Olden, its Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) SECtember 2022 conference, where he will explain a new, standards-based approach for multi-cloud identity management.

WHO: Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity, is the visionary behind the Maverics multi-cloud identity orchestration platform and the open source IDQL multi-cloud identity orchestration standard. He was a co-author of the SAML standard, created the first pre-integrated SSO platform (Securant/ClearTrust) and the first IDaaS company (Symplified). Eric also served as SVP and GM at Oracle, where he ran the identity and security business worldwide and was responsible for product development, go-to-market, and partnerships.

WHAT: Analyst firm Gartner projects that 80% of corporate IT will be cloud-based by 2025, with 81% using two or more cloud platforms. Because each cloud platform has its own identity system, organizations are struggling to manage identity and enforce consistent policies across their distributed, multi-cloud environments. Eric will detail the challenges associated with managing identities in a multi-cloud world. He will introduce the new IDQL open source standard accepted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) that can bridge incompatible identity systems, orchestrate identity management, and align policy enforcement across distributed architectures. Finally, he will explain how this standards-based orchestration framework will facilitate digital transformation and modernization projects that benefit businesses, consumers, and software vendors.

WHEN: Eric will present “How New Standard Tames Multi-Cloud Identity” on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2:10 PM-2:35 PM PDT, Meydenbauer Center, Bellevue, WA.

WHERE: Cloud Security Alliance SECtember 2022 Conference at the Meydenbauer Center, 11100 NE 6th St., Bellevue, WA 98004.

HOW: To register, visit https://www.sectember.com/. To schedule a conversation with Eric Olden contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 617.877.7480.

About Strata



Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to connect and control incompatible identity systems without changing the user access experience. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication like passwordless and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring source code. The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for policy orchestration, and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

