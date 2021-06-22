Stranger Things Branded World Launches in the Roblox Metaverse

Fans can travel back in time and explore Starcourt Mall in an exclusive experience on Roblox featuring Stranger Things-themed avatar items and four all-new minigames

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today announced the launch of an exclusive Stranger Things experience on Roblox. The Netflix experience, launched on the Roblox platform, will serve as a persistent space to immerse fans year round in the famed mid-80s, neon-soaked Starcourt Mall–the location of the Season 3 finale of the hit Netflix series–reimagined in the Roblox Metaverse.

The Stranger Things experience, available today, lets anyone explore the Starcourt Mall and complete quests to earn Stranger Things-inspired gear to customize their avatar with, including Scoops Ahoy and Demogorgon costume bundles, as well as accessories like Dustin’s Hat and Eleven’s Headgear. Visitors can also explore four mini-games, compete in rotating leaderboard challenges, and purchase additional avatar items.

“ Roblox provides a platform where creativity and storytelling come to life, which is what makes it such a natural fit for Netflix and Stranger Things,” said Chris Lee, head of interactive games at Netflix.

“ Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most iconic shows, and now it has a persistent space in the Roblox Metaverse where fans can experience and interact with the franchise in exciting new ways,” said Christina Wootton, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Roblox. “ Roblox is the new social hangout, much like the local mall back in the 80s where teens came together. The virtual Starcourt Mall is a similar setting reimagined within Roblox that opens up unique possibilities to engage and grow the show’s global audience.”

The Stranger Things interactive mini-games include:

Hawkins Lab Escape (Multiplayer – 5 vs. 1): An Upside Down game of multiplayer cat-and-mouse.

An Upside Down game of multiplayer cat-and-mouse. Dueling Dice (1-2 Players): Choose your character, then face-off against a player or AI-controlled opponent in a turn-based, dice battle.

Choose your character, then face-off against a player or AI-controlled opponent in a turn-based, dice battle. Hi-Score Slingshot (1 Player): Grab your wrist-rocket and put your aim to the test in a shooting gallery score attack.

Grab your wrist-rocket and put your aim to the test in a shooting gallery score attack. Delivery Dash (1 Player): Race against the clock to deliver Scoops Ahoy ice cream to shoppers around the mall.

Roblox’s immersive experiences offer a way for people to enjoy their favorite entertainment together with friends in the Metaverse. Roblox’s experiences provide entertainment brands a completely new way to engage with fans and attract new ones while simultaneously monetizing their brand; from previewing a new movie or TV show, to reimagining a fictional place in the virtual world. For more information, and to join the Stranger Things branded world on Roblox, click here.

