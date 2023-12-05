StormTrap® Announces the Launch of DesignLab: Empowering Engineers to Create Site-Specific Stormwater Solutions with Ease

ROMEOVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StormTrap, a leading innovator in stormwater management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of DesignLab, an innovative platform designed to transform the way engineers design stormwater management systems.









DesignLab empowers professionals in the stormwater field by providing a seamless, user-friendly platform to create customized stormwater management solutions effortlessly. By simply inputting project details, users can instantly generate project drawings and specifications tailored to their unique requirements.

Key Features of DesignLab:

Instant Design Generation: DesignLab offers a unique and user-friendly interface where users can input their project details to instantly generate customized project drawings and specifications.

Streamlined Workflow: With an intuitive interface and automated design processes, DesignLab simplifies the stormwater design workflow, making it faster and more efficient.

Tailored Solutions: DesignLab offers a wide range of stormwater management options, including detention, infiltration, and treatment systems. Users can customize their solutions to meet specific project requirements and environmental goals.

“We are thrilled to introduce the StormTrap DesignLab to the market,” said Nathan Olds, CEO of StormTrap. “This platform represents a significant advancement in stormwater management technology. It empowers professionals to design efficient, sustainable, and compliant stormwater solutions with unparalleled ease and speed.”

“The StormTrap DesignLab is a unique application created through dedicated, cross-functional teamwork that provides people the opportunity to play with the initial configuration of their stormwater solution and create real-time, site-specific drawings,” said Katie Friend, Director of Business Systems. “Our team strives to keep the customer at the heart of everything we do, and the DesignLab meets customers where they are – at the intersection of business and technology with the benefit of StormTrap’s experience, expertise, and innovation building upon the initial configuration.”

DesignLab is available for use and can be accessed through StormTrap’s website. To learn more about StormTrap and its innovative stormwater management solutions, please visit www.stormtrap.com.

About StormTrap:

StormTrap is a leading provider of stormwater management solutions, dedicated to protecting the environment, conserving water resources, and enabling sustainable urban development. With over 20 years of industry experience, StormTrap continues to innovate and deliver high-performance solutions for managing stormwater runoff effectively.

