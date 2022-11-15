StorMagic SvSAN Validated with HPE ProLiant MicroServer Platform

All-in-one Architecture Delivers High Availability to Help Customers Affordably Implement Applications at the Edge

BRISTOL, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StorMagic®, solving the world’s edge data problems, today announced that StorMagic SvSAN has been validated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus platform. The combination of HPE’s most compact ProLiant server and StorMagic’s hyperconverged software brings simplicity of management and 100 percent uptime to any application, even in the smallest edge locations.

“The HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus server delivers a powerful platform in a tiny form factor that is perfect for customers looking to save space at small sites,” said Maciek Szczesniak, Vice President and General Manager of SMB & Mid-Market at HPE. “StorMagic SvSAN on HPE servers delivers a robust, powerful all-in-one architecture for edge computing environments, with no server rack required. Solutions like this will help us deliver on our SMB strategy to deliver simplified offerings to fuel business growth.”

StorMagic SvSAN runs on any hypervisor as a guest virtual machine to enable complete, highly-available shared storage and virtualization with only two MicroServer servers per site. Its shared storage executes active-active synchronous mirroring to create a copy of data on both servers, eliminating downtime. HPE ProLiant MicroServer is easy to install, scale and manage. The solution delivers the reliability demanded by edge computing customers, has low power requirements and provides users with key features like high availability clustering, rolling software upgrades and data security, all in a compact unit.

“StorMagic is thrilled to further expand its partnership with HPE through the validation of their most compact ProLiant server ever,” said Brian Grainger, president of StorMagic Inc. and CRO, StorMagic. “Our joint customers will benefit from this footprint reduction at their small sites as well as the 100 percent uptime delivered by SvSAN.”

StorMagic is an active member of the HPE Complete Partner Program and the HPE Partner Ready for Technology Partner Program. HPE ProLiant MicroServer and HPE Edgeline systems validated with SvSAN are available today from HPE or StorMagic’s global network of reseller partners.

StorMagic is solving the world’s edge data problems. We help organizations store, protect and use their data at and from the edge. StorMagic’s Forever Data solutions ensure data is always protected and available, no matter the type or location, to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic’s storage, surveillance and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. Visit www.stormagic.com.

