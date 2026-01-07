Storefronts Reimagined: Sensormatic Solutions Unveils Innovations That Help Retailers Turn Insights Into Impact at 2026 NRF Big Show

Retail tech leader will showcase recent additions to its loss prevention, traffic insights and inventory intelligence portfolios

2026 marks Sensormatic Solutions 60th year of innovation leadership, inspired by retailers

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), will be on-site at the 2026 NRF Big Show to give attendees a first look at its solutions reimagining the power of the storefront. The longtime leader in retail analytics and technology—which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year—will demonstrate the latest advancements to its loss prevention, traffic insights and inventory intelligence portfolio at booth #5321.

“As we celebrate 60 years of retailer-inspired innovations, our commitment to powering future-ready supply chains and storefronts through collaborative, outcome-driven solutions is as strong as ever,” said Tony D’Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. “The technologies we’re showcasing at NRF 2026 reflect our focus on improving total retail loss, elevating shopper experiences and optimizing operations from source to store. But beyond serving as a showcase, the Big Show is a chance to connect, learn and grow together. That spirit of collaboration is what continues to drive the future of retail.”

This year, Sensormatic Solutions booth will highlight the ways end-to-end insights drive demand, streamline operations and boost profitability. Visitors will work their way through the retailer and shopper journeys, connecting the dots from source to store to better understand how each innovation fits into a holistic analytic ecosystem:

Understanding shopper patterns drives satisfaction and success

NRF visitors will get a glimpse into the future of smart storefronts as they enter and exit the booth through Sensormatic Solutions Flexible Loss-prevention & Engagement Experience (FLEX) system , which offer retail media and merchandising teams new ways to engage customers with customizable, brand-aligned messaging. Additionally, Sensormatic Solutions Orbit AI and Video AI solutions, enabled by Re-ID technology, will also be on display demonstrating how real-time insights and Store Guest Behavior use cases for unique visit counts, employee exclusion, shopper demographics and shopper path analysis can contribute to an elevated store experience.

Automation simplifies RFID based inventory accuracy

Visitors will explore how Sensormatic Solutions newest partner ecosystem offering— Hands Free Cycle Counting —helps keep accurate, real-time, always on, inventory records so staff can prioritize customer service. TrueVUE Cloud services is now available in a platform-as-a-service offering, making it easier for retailers to use their own IT expertise and quickly build the software solutions they need, while relying on the powerful backend of the TrueVUE Cloud services. Additionally, Supply Chain Visibility further demonstrates how connected RFID solutions across the enterprise come together to enhance efficiency and agility to help meet evolving shopper needs.

Smarter insights yield stronger prevention

Booth visitors will have the chance to see shrink in a new light through a demonstration of Sensormatic’s Shrink Analyzer application—as part of its Smart Exit Solution—with enhanced machine learning features. Additionally, Sensormatic Solutions will launch its Category-Level Shrink Insights, powered by Acousto-Magnetic (AM) technology. It’s an opportunity for retailers to extend their EAS investments to better combat shrink and ORC by capturing additional shrink insights on top theft categories. It is also compatible with our award-winning global source-tagging program.

The 2026 NRF Big Show will be held Jan. 11-13 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Show visitors are invited to stop by booth #5321 to learn more about Sensormatic Solutions latest innovations. Sensormatic Solutions leaders will also participate in a Big Ideas session focused on “The AI Advantage: Turning Foot Traffic into Retail Intelligence,” which will take place at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 12 (Session BI48, Expo Stage 3).

To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page. Stay up to date on all things Sensormatic Solutions during the show by searching #SensormaticNRF on LinkedIn and X.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world’s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 60 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry’s fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail’s future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and our YouTube channel.

