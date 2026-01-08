Stensul Named a 2026 “Best Place To Work” by Built In

Built In Recognized Stensul Among the Top 100 Midsize Companies to Work For in New York City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stensul, the Campaign Creation Platform for enterprise marketing teams, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today’s workforce. Stensul was selected as one of the best midsize companies to work for in New York City, scoring among the top 100 companies for 2026.

“This recognition reinforces something we believe deeply: when talented people are empowered and trusted, great work follows,” said Rachel Meranus, chief revenue and marketing officer at Stensul. “I’m incredibly proud of the culture we’ve built and energized by what’s ahead in 2026, a year focused on innovation and delivering meaningful value for our customers.”

Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands. The awards reflect Built In’s data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder and CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/.

About Stensul

Stensul is the leading Campaign Creation Platform with built-in governance, enabling AI-powered email & landing page production at scale. With Stensul, enterprise marketers dramatically reduce campaign creation time—by up to 90%—so their teams can better focus on improving performance. Stensul integrates with all leading ESPs/MAPs, workflow platforms, digital asset management platforms, live content, link tracking, and messaging platforms. Top brands that trust Stensul to solve their most demanding campaign creation problems include BlackRock, Cisco, Demandbase, Equifax, Greenhouse, Siemens and Thomson Reuters. For more information, visit https://stensul.com.

Media Contact

press@stensul.com