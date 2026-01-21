Stensul Introduces Governed Creation, Redefining How Enterprise Marketing Creation Scales

The modern creation operating system embeds governance into marketing creation workflows so speed, brand consistency, and compliance work together seamlessly.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stensul today unveiled Governed Creation™, the modern creation operating system designed for enterprise marketing teams expected to meet growing content demands without sacrificing brand integrity or compliance.

The company also introduced a new visual brand identity, developed in partnership with Focus Lab, to match its expanded vision for enterprise-scale creation. Bold, modern, and trustworthy, the refreshed identity brings consistency across every touchpoint—from web and product to campaigns and brand storytelling. Anchored by a refined logo inspired by the idea of a “stencil,” the new identity represents the structure that makes creativity scalable, delivering the freedom to move faster without sacrificing control.

As AI adoption accelerates and marketing expands across more channels, Governed Creation™ provides the structure that makes AI safe at scale. By embedding governance directly into AI-assisted workflows, it brings creation, collaboration, and control together in a single connected system—removing bottlenecks and enabling confident campaign production.

“Enterprise marketing teams need to move quickly without losing control of campaign quality, brand integrity, or compliance,” said Rachel Meranus, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Stensul. “This evolved positioning reflects the reality our customers operate in today—where speed, consistency, and compliance all have to work together.”

A platform designed for enterprise creation

Stensul’s Governed Creation™ Platform is built to support high-volume email and landing page creation within guardrails. By embedding governance directly into workflows, teams can reduce manual reviews, standardize production, and enable more contributors to participate safely—without introducing brand or compliance risk.

Key platform capabilities include:

AI-assisted creation within predefined standards

Centralized collaboration and approval workflows

Embedded governance and brand controls

Integrations with existing enterprise marketing technology stacks

The result is a more efficient creation process that helps teams launch campaigns faster while maintaining consistency across markets and business units.

“Stensul pioneered guardrails in enterprise email creation, and Governed Creation™ marks the next evolution as AI becomes a larger part of how marketing gets done,” said Meranus. “By making governance the foundation of our platform, more people can create safely, bottlenecks disappear, and AI can be used with confidence—across email and landing pages today, and additional channels as our customers’ needs continue to evolve.”

About Stensul

Stensul is the Governed Creation™ Platform for enterprise marketing teams creating email and landing pages at scale. Built for complex, regulated, and multi-brand organizations, Stensul embeds governance directly into the creation process so teams can work faster without compromising brand or compliance. With AI-assisted creation, real-time collaboration, built-in guardrails, and seamless integrations in one, connected platform, marketers reduce campaign creation time by up to 90% and eliminate manual rework and review bottlenecks. Stensul integrates with leading ESPs, MAPs, DAMs, workflow tools, live content, link tracking, and messaging platforms. Top brands that trust Stensul include BlackRock, Cisco, Demandbase, Equifax, Greenhouse, Siemens, and Thomson Reuters. For more information, visit https://stensul.com.

