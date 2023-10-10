STEMscopes Math Wins 2023 Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for Best Tools for Back to School

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#K12—STEMscopes Math from Accelerate Learning was named a winner in the Primary (K-6) Education category of The Best Tools for Back to School, Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence program.





This is the third consecutive year that STEMscopes products have won an Award of Excellence in the Best Tools for Back to School program. In 2021, the inaugural year of the program, STEMscopes Math and STEMscopes Science were selected as winners in the Primary Education category. In 2022, the STEMscopes Suite of STEM curriculum solutions was a winner.

The Best Tools for Back to School awards are designed to help Tech & Learning’s readers find the products and solutions that will support their work in any learning environment. An Award of Excellence represents the highest approval rating based on evaluation by actual educators using education technology every day. Judges chose the winning products based on their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction.

“We’d like to thank Tech & Learning’s educator judges for recognizing STEMscopes Math with this award,” said Amanda McGee, senior vice president of curriculum development for Accelerate Learning. “Teachers often tell us how much they appreciate the way that STEMscopes Math connects math to real-world experiences. As students investigate, explore, and make sense of math, they begin to grasp its relevance and importance both inside and outside of the classroom.”

STEMscopes Math is a core mathematics program for grades K-8 and Algebra I. Every lesson is built from the ground up to the standards, and the 5E plus Intervention and Acceleration lesson model helps teachers create deep, differentiated learning experiences that engage students with all areas of the standards. The curriculum is available in English and Spanish, and professional learning for teachers is embedded within each unit.

For information, visit acceleratelearning.com/math.

About Accelerate Learning Inc.

Accelerate Learning provides STEM curriculum and professional development solutions that empower teachers, increase scores, and inspire students to become tomorrow’s STEM leaders. Its STEMscopes, Collaborate Science, and Math Nation curricula and resources are highly adaptable, accessible, and support instruction in any learning environment. The comprehensive, results-oriented solutions are used by more than 9 million students and 750,000 teachers across the country. For information, visit acceleratelearning.com or call 800-531-0864.

