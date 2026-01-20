Statusphere Secures $18 Million in Series A Funding to Turn Influencer Marketing into a Scalable, Trusted Growth Channel for Retailers and Consumer Brands

Company will use new funding, led by Volition Capital, to expand its AI-powered platform to meet the rising demand for social SEO and product discovery across agentic search

WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Statusphere, an AI marketing platform that helps enterprise retailers and consumer brands turn micro-influencers into a scalable, trusted growth channel, today announced it has secured $18 million in Series A funding, bringing its total funding to date to $27 million. Volition Capital led the new funding round, with participation from HearstLab, 1984 Ventures, and How Women Invest.

Leading brands such as Parlux, Kendo Brands, Express, and LG H&H use Statusphere to activate thousands of creators with less than an hour of setup, powered by AI designed to support content review, brand safety, and compliance standards. Statusphere will use the new funding to expand its social SEO, generative engine optimization (GEO) and reporting capabilities to improve product discovery across AI-powered search for brands while also building next-generation tools for creators.

“Human-generated content is quickly becoming the most valuable driver of brand discovery, but influencer-marketing solutions weren’t built to scale for the enterprise,” said Kristen Wiley, CEO and founder of Statusphere. “After years of testing different platforms, I built Statusphere to solve that challenge by giving brands a smarter, more automated way to activate creators at scale without sacrificing authenticity. As discovery moves toward AI-driven and agentic search, Statusphere is built for this moment. Our Series A positions us to accelerate what’s next.”

Statusphere enables enterprise brands to run large, complex creator programs with precision by automating previously manual workflows such as creator sourcing and vetting, product fulfillment, compliance, performance reporting, and rights management.

“Volition invests in companies that are not just leading emerging categories, but defining them with data and proven automation,” said Larry Cheng, Managing Partner and Co-founder at Volition Capital. “Statusphere is creating infrastructure that addresses a fundamental shift in how consumers discover and trust brands. With a depth of insight that’s hard to replicate, this platform compounds in value as it scales. The company’s rapid growth over the past year reflects strong market adoption, and we’re excited to partner with the Statusphere team as they build the future of marketing.”

In the past year alone, Statusphere has powered more than 50,000 creator collaborations and generated over half a billion engagements and video views, providing enterprise brands with the scale required to generate measurable impact across social SEO, in-store retail and e-commerce.

About Statusphere

Statusphere is an influencer-marketing technology platform built for enterprise brands to make human-generated content scalable, measurable and brand-safe across social, retail and paid media channels. The platform uses AI to automate and orchestrate large-scale creator programs—from sourcing and vetting influencers, to fulfillment, compliance, tracking and rights management. Brands including Express, Parlux, Kendo Brands, and LG H&H use Statusphere to drive social SEO, improve product discoverability and generate measurable sales impact online and in-store. For more information, visit www.joinstatus.com.

About Volition Capital

Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.7 billion in assets under management and has invested in and/or provided sub-advisory advice to more than 60 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com.

