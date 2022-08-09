Home Business Wire Startek Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

Startek Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

– Continued Progress in Commercial Development Resulted in Seven New Logos Under Contract –

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) (“Startek” or the “Company”), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary ($ in millions, excl. margin items)

 

 

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Change

Net Revenue

167.6

 

189.0

 

(11.3

)%

Gross Profit

16.7

 

24.6

 

(32.1

)%

Gross Margin

10.0

%

13.0

%

-300bps

SG&A Expenses

13.7

 

12.3

 

11.4

%

Net Income [1]

1.9

 

6.9

 

(72.5

)%

EPS[1]

0.05

 

0.17

 

(70.6

)%

Adjusted Net Income [2], [3]

5.2

 

9.9

 

(47.5

)%

Adjusted EPS[2], [3]

0.13

 

0.24

 

(45.8

)%

Adjusted EBITDA[3]

11.1

 

19.6

 

(43.4

)%

[1]

Reflects net income attributable to Startek shareholders.

[2]

Reflects Adjusted net income attributable to Startek shareholders.

[3]

Refer to the note below about Non-GAAP financial measures.

Management Commentary

“Our second quarter results were in-line with our expectations as we operated against the backdrop of shifting market conditions,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO of Startek. “Although our revenue declined on a quarter-over-quarter basis, the prior year quarter benefited from larger, one-off revenue sources with the COVID vaccination support program. With the ongoing ramp up of client services, specifically in India, we experienced a slight compression of margin through the necessary onboarding of additional support agents, though we expect to fully regain the onboarding profitability impact in the coming quarters.

“We achieved a significant milestone with our sales efforts, winning seven new logos in the second quarter, which we expect will begin flowing through to our financials in 2023 after the initial onboarding stage. We also entered into several expanded contracts with existing clients in our telecom, financial and business services, and travel and hospitality verticals as we further showcase our enhanced capabilities and services. Our expanded product platform was highlighted by the launch of Startek Agent AI as well as our new partnership with Genesys, both designed to streamline contact center processes and enhance our support agents’ ability to deliver high empathy engagements. Our investments into our sales and marketing strategy are also showing signs of return, generating a growth of inbound proposals by prospective customers, particularly in the U.S. With a strong focus on business development efforts, along with the hiring and training of customer service teams to handle increased service volumes, our second quarter positioned Startek to tackle future growth opportunities that we have secured from our bolstered sales pipeline.

“Looking into the back half of the year, we will continue growing our platform through increasing our services within our core verticals, expanding our marketing initiatives and capitalizing on our growing sales pipeline to drive new logos. As we expand our platform, we also look to continue driving new digital partnerships and ensuring that Startek remains at the technological forefront for our customers. It is imperative that our host of services remain competitive in a dynamic landscape and we will continue to drive innovation to our platform. We believe we are well positioned for growth, and we look forward to expanding our footprint as a global customer experience solutions provider.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Net revenue in the second quarter was $167.6 million compared to $189.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was driven by the prior year quarter, including a short-term government program relating to COVID vaccination that drove an outsized benefit to revenue. The Company also experienced revenue decline related to the termination of an ecommerce-client in the first quarter of 2022, offset by continued strength in the Company’s telecom, financial and business services and travel and hospitality verticals. On a constant currency basis, net revenue decreased 9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit in the second quarter was $16.7 million compared to $24.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 10.0% compared to 13.0% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was attributable to wage increases led by inflationary pressures and an increase in upfront cost incurred in recruitment and training in preparation for a ramp up of services with clients in the ecommerce vertical.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the second quarter increased to $13.7 million compared to $12.3 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 8.2% compared to 6.5% in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily due to the Company’s ongoing investments in sales and marketing initiatives, as well as an increased cost related to insurance premiums. The SG&A costs for the current period includes costs incurred towards the ongoing take private transaction.

Net income attributable to Startek shareholders in the second quarter was $1.9 million or $0.05 per share, compared to a net income of $6.9 million or $0.17 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income* in the second quarter was $5.2 million or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income* of $9.9 million or $0.24 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA* in the second quarter was $11.1 million compared to $19.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The primary driver for the decline was the aforementioned decrease in gross profit and increase in SG&A expenses incurred.

On June 30, 2022, cash and restricted cash was $55.8 million[1] compared to $52.2 million at March 31, 2022. Total debt at June 30, 2022 was $170.7 million compared to $169.5 million at March 31, 2022, and net debt at June 30, 2022 was $114.9 million[2] compared to $117.3 million at March 31, 2022.

*A non-GAAP measure defined below.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Startek management will hold a conference call today at 5 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results. The conference call will be followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 8, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-826-3035

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5195

Conference ID: 10169253

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group, Inc. at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here, as well as in the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.startek.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8 p.m. ET on the same day through August 15, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10169253

[1] Cash balance excluding restricted cash as at June 30, 2022 amounted to $47.2 million as compared to $43.3 million as at March 31, 2022.

[2] Net debt excluding restricted cash balance at June 30, 2022 was $123.5 million compared to $126.2 million at March 31, 2022.

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 46,000 employees spread across 42 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 175 clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, media & cable and energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should” and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Startek’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 14, 2022, as well as other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Startek’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

167,641

 

 

189,436

 

 

334,958

 

 

352,931

 

Warrant adjustment

 

 

 

(405

)

 

 

 

(830

)

Net revenue

$

167,641

 

$

189,031

 

$

334,958

 

$

352,101

 

Cost of services

 

(150,914

)

 

(164,477

)

 

(297,174

)

 

(302,860

)

Gross profit

$

16,727

 

$

24,554

 

$

37,784

 

$

49,241

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

(13,743

)

 

(12,298

)

 

(29,624

)

 

(26,469

)

Impairment losses and restructuring/exit cost

 

(745

)

 

19

 

 

(2,152

)

 

(1,879

)

Operating income

$

2,239

 

$

12,275

 

$

6,008

 

$

20,893

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of income of equity accounted investee

 

3,833

 

 

59

 

 

3,825

 

 

45

 

Interest expense, net and other income

 

(2,103

)

 

(2,484

)

 

(3,077

)

 

(16,253

)

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

 

82

 

 

363

 

 

(326

)

 

575

 

Income before tax expense

$

4,051

 

$

10,213

 

$

6,430

 

$

5,260

 

Tax expense

 

(1,423

)

 

(2,093

)

 

(3,516

)

 

(6,995

)

Net income (loss)

$

2,628

 

$

8,120

 

$

2,914

 

$

(1,735

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

761

 

 

1,235

 

 

2,290

 

 

3,535

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders

 

1,867

 

 

6,885

 

 

624

 

 

(5,270

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

Basic net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders

$

0.05

 

$

0.17

 

$

0.02

 

$

(0.13

)

Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders

$

0.05

 

$

0.17

 

$

0.02

 

$

(0.13

)

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

40,284

 

 

40,786

 

 

40,311

 

 

40,689

 

Diluted

 

40,308

 

 

41,222

 

 

40,366

 

 

40,689

 

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income (loss)

$

2,628

 

$

8,120

 

$

2,914

 

$

(1,735

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

761

 

 

1,235

 

 

2,290

 

 

3,535

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders

 

1,867

 

 

6,885

 

 

624

 

 

(5,270

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

(3,937

)

 

(876

)

 

(3,389

)

 

(1,968

)

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

Pension amortization

 

451

 

 

(37

)

 

(686

)

 

(421

)

Other comprehensive loss

$

(3,486

)

$

(913

)

$

(4,075

)

$

(2,381

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

281

 

 

 

 

(374

)

 

(69

)

Other comprehensive loss attributable to Startek shareholders

 

(3,767

)

 

(913

)

 

(3,701

)

 

(2,312

)

 

$

(3,486

)

$

(913

)

$

(4,075

)

$

(2,381

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

1,042

 

 

1,235

 

 

1,916

 

 

3,466

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders

 

(1,900

)

 

5,972

 

 

(3,077

)

 

(7,582

)

 

$

(858

)

$

7,207

 

$

(1,161

)

$

(4,116

)

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

 

47,145

 

 

47,940

 

Restricted cash

 

8,646

7,456

Trade accounts receivables, net

 

84,115

 

 

106,937

 

Unbilled revenue

 

67,630

 

50,074

Prepaid and other current assets

 

19,483

 

 

12,611

 

Total current assets

$

227,019

 

$

225,018

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

32,494

 

 

34,168

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

51,157

 

 

63,012

 

Intangible assets, net

 

84,950

 

 

90,092

 

Goodwill

 

183,397

 

 

183,397

 

Investment in equity-accounted investees

 

35,513

 

 

31,688

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

4,800

 

 

3,664

 

Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets

 

8,251

 

 

11,436

 

Total non-current assets

$

400,562

 

$

417,457

 

Total assets

$

627,581

 

$

642,475

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Trade accounts payables

 

10,615

 

 

11,916

 

Accrued expenses

 

53,493

 

 

53,203

 

Short term debt

 

5,112

 

 

3,611

 

Current maturity of long term debt

 

16,274

 

 

6,241

 

Current maturity of operating lease liabilities

 

22,710

 

 

24,393

 

Other current liabilities

 

45,430

 

 

48,265

 

Total current liabilities

$

153,634

 

$

147,629

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

Long term debt

 

149,283

 

 

160,175

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

32,642

 

 

44,263

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

22,316

 

 

19,562

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

17,802

 

 

17,526

 

Total non-current liabilities

$

222,043

 

$

241,526

 

Total liabilities

$

375,677

 

$

389,155

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

Common stock, 60,000,000 non-convertible shares, $0.01 par value, authorized; 40,996,566 and 40,893,396 shares issued as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively

410

409

Additional paid-in capital

 

292,615

 

 

291,537

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(83,419

)

 

(84,043

)

Treasury stock, 692,176 and 412,769 shares as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, at cost

 

(3,246

)

 

(1,912

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(14,388

)

 

(10,687

)

Equity attributable to Startek shareholders

$

191,972

 

$

195,304

 

Non-controlling interest

 

59,932

 

 

58,016

 

Total stockholders’ equity

$

251,904

 

$

253,320

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

627,581

 

$

642,475

 

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

Operating activities

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

2,914

 

$

(1,735

)

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

14,558

 

 

13,470

 

Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment

 

(152

)

 

(73

)

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

(136

)

 

32

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs (including loss on extinguishment of debt)

 

286

 

 

11,302

 

Amortization of call option premium

 

720

 

 

480

 

Warrant contra revenue

 

 

 

830

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

833

 

 

591

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(1,157

)

 

(1,255

)

Share of income of equity-accounted investees

 

(3,825

)

 

(45

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

Trade accounts receivables

 

19,544

 

 

(11,412

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(25,539

)

 

(2,971

)

Trade accounts payable

 

(712

)

 

(9,965

)

Income taxes, net

 

(1,046

)

 

2,724

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

2,418

 

 

9,505

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

8,706

 

$

11,478

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net

 

(6,191

)

 

(7,513

)

Investment in equity-accounted investees

 

 

 

(25,000

)

Payments for call option premium

 

 

 

(3,000

)

Proceeds from equity-accounted investees

 

 

 

104

 

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(6,191

)

$

(35,409

)

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

 

246

 

 

1,283

 

Proceeds from long term debt (net of debt issuance cost paid to lenders)

 

 

 

156,525

 

Payments of long term debt

 

 

 

(117,600

)

Payments for loan fees related to long term debt

 

 

 

(2,794

)

Proceeds from a line of credit, net

 

1,423

 

 

 

Payments of other borrowings, net

 

(969

)

 

(9,431

)

Common stock repurchases

 

(1,334

)

 

 

Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities

$

(634

)

$

27,983

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

1,881

 

 

4,052

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(1,486

)

 

(548

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

55,396

 

 

50,559

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

55,791

 

$

54,063

 

 

 

 

Components of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

Balances with banks

 

47,145

 

 

47,018

 

Restricted cash

 

8,646

 

 

7,045

 

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

55,791

 

$

54,063

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

Cash paid for interest and other finance cost

 

4,700

 

 

17,091

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

5,573

 

 

5,541

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities

 

 

Non-cash warrant contra revenue

 

 

 

830

 

Non-cash share-based compensation expenses

 

833

 

 

591

 

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor’s understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company’s operations.

Adjusted EBITDA:

The Company defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) plus Income tax expense, Interest and other expense, net, Exchange gain / (loss), net, Depreciation and amortization expense, Restructuring and other acquisition-related costs, Share-based compensation expense, investments that investors may want to evaluate separately (such as based on fair value) and Warrant contra revenue (if applicable). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure to analyze the performance of our business. Management believes that excluding these non-cash and other non-recurring items permits a more meaningful comparison and understanding of the strength and performance of our ongoing operations for our investors and analysts.

Adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure presenting the earnings generated by the ongoing operations that we believe are useful to investors in making meaningful comparisons to other companies, although our measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies, and period-over-period comparisons. Adjusted EPS is defined as our diluted earnings per common share attributable to Startek shareholders adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. Acquisition-related intangible assets are recognized as a result of the application of Accounting Standards Codification Topic (“ASC”) 805, Business Combinations (such as customer relationships and Brand), and their amortization is significantly affected by the size and timing of our acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss)

 

2,628

 

 

8,120

 

 

2,914

 

 

(1,735

)

Tax expense

 

1,423

 

 

2,093

 

 

3,516

 

 

6,995

 

Share of income of equity-accounted investees

 

(3,833

)

 

(59

)

 

(3,825

)

 

(45

)

Interest expense, net, and other income

 

2,103

 

 

2,484

 

 

3,077

 

 

16,253

 

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

 

(82

)

 

(363

)

 

326

 

 

(575

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

6,971

 

 

6,667

 

 

14,558

 

 

13,470

 

Private offer transaction cost

 

692

 

 

 

 

1,192

 

 

 

Impairment losses and restructuring cost

 

745

 

 

(19

)

 

2,152

 

 

1,879

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

405

 

 

311

 

 

833

 

 

591

 

Warrant contra revenue

 

 

 

405

 

 

 

 

830

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11,052

 

$

19,639

 

$

24,743

 

$

37,663

 

 

Adjusted EPS:

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders

 

1,867

 

 

 

6,885

 

 

 

624

 

 

 

(5,270

)

Add: Share based compensation expense

 

405

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

833

 

 

 

591

 

Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax

 

2,260

 

 

 

2,263

 

 

 

4,504

 

 

 

4,506

 

Add: Warrant contra revenue

 

 

 

 

405

 

 

 

 

 

 

830

 

Add: Private offer transaction cost

 

692

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,192

 

 

 

 

Add: Debt issuance cost expensed out

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,937

 

Adjusted net income

$

5,224

 

 

$

9,864

 

 

$

7,153

 

 

$

11,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

 

40,284

 

 

 

40,786

 

 

 

40,311

 

 

 

40,689

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

 

40,308

 

 

 

41,222

 

 

 

40,366

 

 

 

40,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS – basic

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.28

 

Adjusted EPS – diluted

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

Contacts

Investor Relations
Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

SRT@gatewayir.com

Media Relations

Zainab Boxwala

Startek

zainab.boxwala@startek.com

Articoli correlati

Xperi Holding Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company achieved significant milestones on growth strategy Tax free separation into two companies expected in the fall SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xperi...
Continua a leggere

Vroom Announces Record Ecommerce Gross Profit Per Unit of $3,629

Business Wire Business Wire -
Substantial Progress on Long-Term Roadmap NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles,...
Continua a leggere

Startek Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Continued Progress in Commercial Development Resulted in Seven New Logos Under Contract - DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) ("Startek"...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Xperi Holding Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire