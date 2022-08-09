Startek Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Continued Progress in Commercial Development Resulted in Seven New Logos Under Contract –
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) (“Startek” or the “Company”), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
|
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary ($ in millions, excl. margin items)
|
|
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Change
|
Net Revenue
|
167.6
|
|
189.0
|
|
(11.3
|
)%
|
Gross Profit
|
16.7
|
|
24.6
|
|
(32.1
|
)%
|
Gross Margin
|
10.0
|
%
|
13.0
|
%
|
-300bps
|
SG&A Expenses
|
13.7
|
|
12.3
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
Net Income [1]
|
1.9
|
|
6.9
|
|
(72.5
|
)%
|
EPS[1]
|
0.05
|
|
0.17
|
|
(70.6
|
)%
|
Adjusted Net Income [2], [3]
|
5.2
|
|
9.9
|
|
(47.5
|
)%
|
Adjusted EPS[2], [3]
|
0.13
|
|
0.24
|
|
(45.8
|
)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA[3]
|
11.1
|
|
19.6
|
|
(43.4
|
)%
|
[1]
|
Reflects net income attributable to Startek shareholders.
|
[2]
|
Reflects Adjusted net income attributable to Startek shareholders.
|
[3]
|
Refer to the note below about Non-GAAP financial measures.
Management Commentary
“Our second quarter results were in-line with our expectations as we operated against the backdrop of shifting market conditions,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO of Startek. “Although our revenue declined on a quarter-over-quarter basis, the prior year quarter benefited from larger, one-off revenue sources with the COVID vaccination support program. With the ongoing ramp up of client services, specifically in India, we experienced a slight compression of margin through the necessary onboarding of additional support agents, though we expect to fully regain the onboarding profitability impact in the coming quarters.
“We achieved a significant milestone with our sales efforts, winning seven new logos in the second quarter, which we expect will begin flowing through to our financials in 2023 after the initial onboarding stage. We also entered into several expanded contracts with existing clients in our telecom, financial and business services, and travel and hospitality verticals as we further showcase our enhanced capabilities and services. Our expanded product platform was highlighted by the launch of Startek Agent AI as well as our new partnership with Genesys, both designed to streamline contact center processes and enhance our support agents’ ability to deliver high empathy engagements. Our investments into our sales and marketing strategy are also showing signs of return, generating a growth of inbound proposals by prospective customers, particularly in the U.S. With a strong focus on business development efforts, along with the hiring and training of customer service teams to handle increased service volumes, our second quarter positioned Startek to tackle future growth opportunities that we have secured from our bolstered sales pipeline.
“Looking into the back half of the year, we will continue growing our platform through increasing our services within our core verticals, expanding our marketing initiatives and capitalizing on our growing sales pipeline to drive new logos. As we expand our platform, we also look to continue driving new digital partnerships and ensuring that Startek remains at the technological forefront for our customers. It is imperative that our host of services remain competitive in a dynamic landscape and we will continue to drive innovation to our platform. We believe we are well positioned for growth, and we look forward to expanding our footprint as a global customer experience solutions provider.”
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary
Net revenue in the second quarter was $167.6 million compared to $189.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was driven by the prior year quarter, including a short-term government program relating to COVID vaccination that drove an outsized benefit to revenue. The Company also experienced revenue decline related to the termination of an ecommerce-client in the first quarter of 2022, offset by continued strength in the Company’s telecom, financial and business services and travel and hospitality verticals. On a constant currency basis, net revenue decreased 9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Gross profit in the second quarter was $16.7 million compared to $24.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 10.0% compared to 13.0% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was attributable to wage increases led by inflationary pressures and an increase in upfront cost incurred in recruitment and training in preparation for a ramp up of services with clients in the ecommerce vertical.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the second quarter increased to $13.7 million compared to $12.3 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 8.2% compared to 6.5% in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily due to the Company’s ongoing investments in sales and marketing initiatives, as well as an increased cost related to insurance premiums. The SG&A costs for the current period includes costs incurred towards the ongoing take private transaction.
Net income attributable to Startek shareholders in the second quarter was $1.9 million or $0.05 per share, compared to a net income of $6.9 million or $0.17 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted net income* in the second quarter was $5.2 million or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income* of $9.9 million or $0.24 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA* in the second quarter was $11.1 million compared to $19.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The primary driver for the decline was the aforementioned decrease in gross profit and increase in SG&A expenses incurred.
On June 30, 2022, cash and restricted cash was $55.8 million[1] compared to $52.2 million at March 31, 2022. Total debt at June 30, 2022 was $170.7 million compared to $169.5 million at March 31, 2022, and net debt at June 30, 2022 was $114.9 million[2] compared to $117.3 million at March 31, 2022.
*A non-GAAP measure defined below.
[1] Cash balance excluding restricted cash as at June 30, 2022 amounted to $47.2 million as compared to $43.3 million as at March 31, 2022.
[2] Net debt excluding restricted cash balance at June 30, 2022 was $123.5 million compared to $126.2 million at March 31, 2022.
About Startek
Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 46,000 employees spread across 42 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 175 clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, media & cable and energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should” and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Startek’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 14, 2022, as well as other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Startek’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Revenue
|
|
167,641
|
|
|
189,436
|
|
|
334,958
|
|
|
352,931
|
|
Warrant adjustment
|
|
–
|
|
|
(405
|
)
|
|
–
|
|
|
(830
|
)
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
167,641
|
|
$
|
189,031
|
|
$
|
334,958
|
|
$
|
352,101
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
(150,914
|
)
|
|
(164,477
|
)
|
|
(297,174
|
)
|
|
(302,860
|
)
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
16,727
|
|
$
|
24,554
|
|
$
|
37,784
|
|
$
|
49,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
(13,743
|
)
|
|
(12,298
|
)
|
|
(29,624
|
)
|
|
(26,469
|
)
|
Impairment losses and restructuring/exit cost
|
|
(745
|
)
|
|
19
|
|
|
(2,152
|
)
|
|
(1,879
|
)
|
Operating income
|
$
|
2,239
|
|
$
|
12,275
|
|
$
|
6,008
|
|
$
|
20,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of income of equity accounted investee
|
|
3,833
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
3,825
|
|
|
45
|
|
Interest expense, net and other income
|
|
(2,103
|
)
|
|
(2,484
|
)
|
|
(3,077
|
)
|
|
(16,253
|
)
|
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
|
|
82
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
(326
|
)
|
|
575
|
|
Income before tax expense
|
$
|
4,051
|
|
$
|
10,213
|
|
$
|
6,430
|
|
$
|
5,260
|
|
Tax expense
|
|
(1,423
|
)
|
|
(2,093
|
)
|
|
(3,516
|
)
|
|
(6,995
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
2,628
|
|
$
|
8,120
|
|
$
|
2,914
|
|
$
|
(1,735
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
761
|
|
|
1,235
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
|
3,535
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
1,867
|
|
|
6,885
|
|
|
624
|
|
|
(5,270
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
40,284
|
|
|
40,786
|
|
|
40,311
|
|
|
40,689
|
|
Diluted
|
|
40,308
|
|
|
41,222
|
|
|
40,366
|
|
|
40,689
|
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
2,628
|
|
$
|
8,120
|
|
$
|
2,914
|
|
$
|
(1,735
|
)
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
761
|
|
|
1,235
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
|
3,535
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
1,867
|
|
|
6,885
|
|
|
624
|
|
|
(5,270
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
(3,937
|
)
|
|
(876
|
)
|
|
(3,389
|
)
|
|
(1,968
|
)
|
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
|
|
–
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
8
|
|
Pension amortization
|
|
451
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
(686
|
)
|
|
(421
|
)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(3,486
|
)
|
$
|
(913
|
)
|
$
|
(4,075
|
)
|
$
|
(2,381
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
281
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
(374
|
)
|
|
(69
|
)
|
Other comprehensive loss attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
(3,767
|
)
|
|
(913
|
)
|
|
(3,701
|
)
|
|
(2,312
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,486
|
)
|
$
|
(913
|
)
|
$
|
(4,075
|
)
|
$
|
(2,381
|
)
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
1,235
|
|
|
1,916
|
|
|
3,466
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
(1,900
|
)
|
|
5,972
|
|
|
(3,077
|
)
|
|
(7,582
|
)
|
|
$
|
(858
|
)
|
$
|
7,207
|
|
$
|
(1,161
|
)
|
$
|
(4,116
|
)
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
47,145
|
|
|
47,940
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
8,646
|
7,456
|Trade accounts receivables, net
|
|
84,115
|
|
|
106,937
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
|
67,630
|
|
50,074
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
19,483
|
|
|
12,611
|
|
Total current assets
|
$
|
227,019
|
|
$
|
225,018
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
32,494
|
|
|
34,168
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
51,157
|
|
|
63,012
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
84,950
|
|
|
90,092
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
183,397
|
|
|
183,397
|
|
Investment in equity-accounted investees
|
|
35,513
|
|
|
31,688
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
4,800
|
|
|
3,664
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets
|
|
8,251
|
|
|
11,436
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
$
|
400,562
|
|
$
|
417,457
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
627,581
|
|
$
|
642,475
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Trade accounts payables
|
|
10,615
|
|
|
11,916
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
53,493
|
|
|
53,203
|
|
Short term debt
|
|
5,112
|
|
|
3,611
|
|
Current maturity of long term debt
|
|
16,274
|
|
|
6,241
|
|
Current maturity of operating lease liabilities
|
|
22,710
|
|
|
24,393
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
45,430
|
|
|
48,265
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
$
|
153,634
|
|
$
|
147,629
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
Long term debt
|
|
149,283
|
|
|
160,175
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
32,642
|
|
|
44,263
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
22,316
|
|
|
19,562
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
17,802
|
|
|
17,526
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
$
|
222,043
|
|
$
|
241,526
|
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
375,677
|
|
$
|
389,155
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
Common stock, 60,000,000 non-convertible shares, $0.01 par value, authorized; 40,996,566 and 40,893,396 shares issued as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively
|
410
|
409
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
292,615
|
|
|
291,537
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(83,419
|
)
|
|
(84,043
|
)
|
Treasury stock, 692,176 and 412,769 shares as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, at cost
|
|
(3,246
|
)
|
|
(1,912
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(14,388
|
)
|
|
(10,687
|
)
|
Equity attributable to Startek shareholders
|
$
|
191,972
|
|
$
|
195,304
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
59,932
|
|
|
58,016
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
251,904
|
|
$
|
253,320
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
627,581
|
|
$
|
642,475
|
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
2,914
|
|
$
|
(1,735
|
)
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
14,558
|
|
|
13,470
|
|
Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(152
|
)
|
|
(73
|
)
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
(136
|
)
|
|
32
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs (including loss on extinguishment of debt)
|
|
286
|
|
|
11,302
|
|
Amortization of call option premium
|
|
720
|
|
|
480
|
|
Warrant contra revenue
|
|
–
|
|
|
830
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
833
|
|
|
591
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(1,157
|
)
|
|
(1,255
|
)
|
Share of income of equity-accounted investees
|
|
(3,825
|
)
|
|
(45
|
)
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivables
|
|
19,544
|
|
|
(11,412
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(25,539
|
)
|
|
(2,971
|
)
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
(712
|
)
|
|
(9,965
|
)
|
Income taxes, net
|
|
(1,046
|
)
|
|
2,724
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
2,418
|
|
|
9,505
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
8,706
|
|
$
|
11,478
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
(6,191
|
)
|
|
(7,513
|
)
|
Investment in equity-accounted investees
|
|
–
|
|
|
(25,000
|
)
|
Payments for call option premium
|
|
–
|
|
|
(3,000
|
)
|
Proceeds from equity-accounted investees
|
|
–
|
|
|
104
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$
|
(6,191
|
)
|
$
|
(35,409
|
)
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
|
246
|
|
|
1,283
|
|
Proceeds from long term debt (net of debt issuance cost paid to lenders)
|
|
–
|
|
|
156,525
|
|
Payments of long term debt
|
|
–
|
|
|
(117,600
|
)
|
Payments for loan fees related to long term debt
|
|
–
|
|
|
(2,794
|
)
|
Proceeds from a line of credit, net
|
|
1,423
|
|
|
–
|
|
Payments of other borrowings, net
|
|
(969
|
)
|
|
(9,431
|
)
|
Common stock repurchases
|
|
(1,334
|
)
|
|
–
|
|
Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
(634
|
)
|
$
|
27,983
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,881
|
|
|
4,052
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(1,486
|
)
|
|
(548
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
55,396
|
|
|
50,559
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
55,791
|
|
$
|
54,063
|
|
|
|
|
Components of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
Balances with banks
|
|
47,145
|
|
|
47,018
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
8,646
|
|
|
7,045
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
55,791
|
|
$
|
54,063
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest and other finance cost
|
|
4,700
|
|
|
17,091
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
5,573
|
|
|
5,541
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities
|
|
|
Non-cash warrant contra revenue
|
|
–
|
|
|
830
|
|
Non-cash share-based compensation expenses
|
|
833
|
|
|
591
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor’s understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company’s operations.
Adjusted EBITDA:
The Company defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) plus Income tax expense, Interest and other expense, net, Exchange gain / (loss), net, Depreciation and amortization expense, Restructuring and other acquisition-related costs, Share-based compensation expense, investments that investors may want to evaluate separately (such as based on fair value) and Warrant contra revenue (if applicable). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure to analyze the performance of our business. Management believes that excluding these non-cash and other non-recurring items permits a more meaningful comparison and understanding of the strength and performance of our ongoing operations for our investors and analysts.
Adjusted EPS:
Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure presenting the earnings generated by the ongoing operations that we believe are useful to investors in making meaningful comparisons to other companies, although our measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies, and period-over-period comparisons. Adjusted EPS is defined as our diluted earnings per common share attributable to Startek shareholders adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. Acquisition-related intangible assets are recognized as a result of the application of Accounting Standards Codification Topic (“ASC”) 805, Business Combinations (such as customer relationships and Brand), and their amortization is significantly affected by the size and timing of our acquisitions.
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
2,628
|
|
|
8,120
|
|
|
2,914
|
|
|
(1,735
|
)
|
Tax expense
|
|
1,423
|
|
|
2,093
|
|
|
3,516
|
|
|
6,995
|
|
Share of income of equity-accounted investees
|
|
(3,833
|
)
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
(3,825
|
)
|
|
(45
|
)
|
Interest expense, net, and other income
|
|
2,103
|
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
3,077
|
|
|
16,253
|
|
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
|
|
(82
|
)
|
|
(363
|
)
|
|
326
|
|
|
(575
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
6,971
|
|
|
6,667
|
|
|
14,558
|
|
|
13,470
|
|
Private offer transaction cost
|
|
692
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
1,192
|
|
|
–
|
|
Impairment losses and restructuring cost
|
|
745
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
2,152
|
|
|
1,879
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
405
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
833
|
|
|
591
|
|
Warrant contra revenue
|
|
–
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
830
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
11,052
|
|
$
|
19,639
|
|
$
|
24,743
|
|
$
|
37,663
|
|
Adjusted EPS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
1,867
|
|
|
|
6,885
|
|
|
|
624
|
|
|
|
(5,270
|
)
|
Add: Share based compensation expense
|
|
405
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
833
|
|
|
|
591
|
|
Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
|
|
2,260
|
|
|
|
2,263
|
|
|
|
4,504
|
|
|
|
4,506
|
|
Add: Warrant contra revenue
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
830
|
|
Add: Private offer transaction cost
|
|
692
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
1,192
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Add: Debt issuance cost expensed out
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
10,937
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
5,224
|
|
|
$
|
9,864
|
|
|
$
|
7,153
|
|
|
$
|
11,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
|
|
40,284
|
|
|
|
40,786
|
|
|
|
40,311
|
|
|
|
40,689
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
|
|
40,308
|
|
|
|
41,222
|
|
|
|
40,366
|
|
|
|
40,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS – basic
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
Adjusted EPS – diluted
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
