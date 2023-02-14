Start Your Journey in Street Fighter™: Duel with the Beloved Fighters this February

We all have a memory somehow with Street Fighter, and in 2023 you won’t be disappointed because A PLUS Japan is bringing you back Street Fighter in a whole new experience. The franchise’s first RPG mobile game, Street Fighter™: Duel.

The game has a big roster of fighters and offers game mechanics to improve them. In this game, everyone has a chance to get their favorite fighter and build them to the top. With this unique character system, you will gain a sense of accomplishment when each of the fighters levels up.

Street Fighter™: Duel brings back the iconic stages of the franchise, such as the airfield, bathhouse, night scene, etc. Also, the game has optimized the visual effects for mobile phones and made the stages more realistic and vivid.

The gameplay is optimized for mobile platforms with game modes such as character training and arena. Mechanics like auto combos and EX-Move are also added to make the game enjoyable for everyone.

These new features will bring a unique combat experience to the players in the official version that will be released this February.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

A PLUS JAPAN INC. focuses on Japanese anime-based mobile game development and publishing. They have a solid long-term partnership globally with several anime IPs and broadcast/distribution channels. Under the mission of “Sharing joy with the world”, they continue to get exciting games derived from anime to players all over the world.

