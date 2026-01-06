Staples Kicks Off the New Year with 1000’s of Deals That Mean Business

Staples helps businesses reset, refocus and get back to business with New Year savings across Print and Marketing Services, technology, furniture, storage and more.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January marks the start of a new year for businesses. To kick off 2026, Staples is offering 1000’s of deals across the products and services businesses rely on most, including Print and Marketing Services, technology, furniture, storage, organization and more.

“The start of the year is an important time for businesses and Staples is here to support the work they’re doing every day,” said Marshall Warkentin, President of Staples U.S. Retail. “Across print and signage, tech, furniture and everyday essentials, we’re focused on bringing value and expertise together in ways that help businesses get back to business with confidence.”

With thousands of offers available in store and online, businesses can find savings across a wide range of everyday essentials.

Offers available 1/4/26–1/31/26, unless otherwise noted1.

Print & Marketing Services

Up to $100 off custom print orders. Offer valid in store and online. Cannot be combined with other offers. For details, visit staples.com/print

Buy 1,000 double-sided business cards for the price of 500. Offer valid in store and online. Valid only on 14 pt. or 16 pt. stock. Must spend $55.99 to receive discount. Cannot be combined with other offers. For details, visit staples.com/print

$15 off custom document orders of $45 or more. Offer valid in store and online. Cannot be combined with other offers. For details, visit staples.com/print.

$20 off custom posters and banners orders of $70 or more. Offer valid in store and online. Cannot be combined with other offers. For details, visit staples.com/print

Free premium images with custom print orders. Over 400 million to choose from. Powered by Shutterstock Offer valid in store and online. For details, visit staples.com/print

10% back in Staples® Easy Rewards™ points on custom print orders. Offer valid in store and online. For details, visit staples.com/print



Printers & Technology

Up to $120 off select HP SmartTank printers and up to 30% off select HP printers. Offer valid in store and online.

20% back in Staples® Easy Rewards™ points on all printers. Offer valid on online purchases only.

50% back in Staples® Easy Rewards™ points when you purchase a printer and printer paper in the same transaction. Offer valid in store and online through 1/10/26.



Storage, Organization & Dated Goods

As low as $6.99 for storage and organization, including plastic totes, filing supplies and corrugated boxes. Offer valid in store and online.

Starting at $4.99 for calendars and planners. Offer valid in store and online.



Through the Staples Easy Rewards™ loyalty program, customers can earn points on qualifying purchases and unlock even more value throughout the New Year.

Staples remains committed to being the go-to destination for businesses — delivering the products, services and savings they need to reset, refocus and make 2026 a successful year.

To shop 1000’s of deals, visit a local Staples store or shop online at Staples.com®.

About Staples

For nearly 40 years, Staples has been a trusted leader in workplace and classroom solutions, serving millions of customers from small businesses and entrepreneurs to remote workers, parents, teachers and students. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products and convenient services, including print, travel, tech, shipping and recycling, all supported by a dedicated team of experts committed to making your day easier. With its Easy Rewards™ program, Staples also helps customers earn points every time they shop. Staples also offers fast, reliable delivery options, with next-day service available to over 98% of the U.S. on qualifying orders2 . Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, Staples operates throughout North America via e-commerce and more than 900 retail stores. To learn more, visit your local U.S. Staples store, download the Staples app, explore Staples.com or follow @Staples on social media.

1 Offers are subject to change or cancellation at any time.

2 Order by 3 pm local time for next-day delivery of in-stock items to 98% of the U.S. Excludes holidays and weekends.

