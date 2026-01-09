Standard AI Acquires Pathr.ai to Accelerate Spatial Intelligence Adoption in Retail

Combined expertise strengthens global expansion as Standard AI scales across 24 countries

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard AI, a leading technology company using computer vision and edge AI to unlock a new data layer for physical retail, today announced the acquisition of Pathr.ai, a spatial intelligence company known for its work analyzing movement and behavior in stores. As part of the acquisition, Pathr.ai founder and CEO George Shaw, along with several team members, will join Standard AI.

Expanding Access to Practical Intelligence

The acquisition comes at a time when interest in computer vision is at an all-time high, and early experimentation has transitioned to full scale deployments with proven ROI. Standard AI has achieved success through a deep focus on long-form video analysis and real-world measurement, not proxies or modeled assumptions. The acquisition of Pathr.ai accelerates Standard AI’s ability to deliver practical, scalable insights that are easy to deploy and drive measurable outcomes for retailers.

“AI in retail has been powerful for a long time, but not always accessible,” said Angie Westbrock, CEO of Standard AI. “Our belief is that the next phase of the category is about adoption, not abstraction. Retailers don’t need more complexity; they need intelligence that fits into how they actually operate and delivers measurable ROI. George has already demonstrated what it takes to deliver results at scale. Together we can fundamentally change how retailers think about computer vision–from an expensive experiment to essential infrastructure.”

An industry veteran, Shaw’s career spans early research at the MIT Media Lab, where he worked on one of the first computer-vision applications for retail, to large-scale analytics leadership at RetailNext, where he helped deploy technology across thousands of locations worldwide. He also held senior engineering roles at Intel before founding Pathr.ai in 2019 to bring behavioral analytics to enterprise scale.

“We’re thrilled to have George joining our engineering organization as an SVP AI Strategy,” said Dave Woollard, CTO of Standard AI. “He's spent years solving the exact problems our customers face: how to make spatial data reliable and interpretable. George’s expertise accelerates our momentum as we continue to make complex physical-world data more actionable.”

Fast Implementation, Measurable Impact Drive Global Momentum

Standard AI’s platform supports a broad range of in-store measurement use cases, enabling retailers to apply a consistent data foundation across media performance, shopper behavior, and in-store execution. This flexibility allows retailers to adopt Standard AI in ways that align with their current priorities, while retaining the ability to expand usage over time as their needs evolve.

“The rigor behind Standard AI’s data—its accuracy and fidelity—is genuinely impressive,” said Shaw. “By bringing our teams and expertise together, we’re helping establish the data layer that will become foundational to physical retail. The impact we can deliver at a global scale is what excites me most.”

Over the past year, Standard AI has observed rapid global expansion, and is now operating in 24 countries across numerous industries, with retailers spanning automotive, specialty, grocery, and travel. As retailers around the world work to understand the value of their physical footprints amid economic uncertainty, Standard AI has become the core measurement layer helping them move beyond assumptions and toward evidence-based decisions that drive measurable business impact.

Standard AI will be at NRF January 11-13, 2026, hosting demos at booth #5175. To learn more about Standard AI, its VISION Platform or to schedule a demo, please visit https://standard.ai.

About Standard AI

Standard AI is a leading technology company delivering new data and insights for physical retail using computer vision and edge AI. By working with retailers’ existing security cameras, Standard AI provides a consistent measurement layer that helps retailers understand what’s happening in stores and make faster, better-informed decisions across operations, merchandising, promotions and in-store execution.

Founded in 2017, Standard AI operates in 24 countries across multiple retail verticals. The company’s platform is built on deep expertise in computer vision, spatial analysis, and long-form video measurement, enabling reliable insight at enterprise scale.

Standard AI is backed by marquee investors including Y Combinator, SoftBank, CRV, and EQT Ventures. Learn more at https://standard.ai

