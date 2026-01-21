Stance Health Solutions Selects MediStreams to Accelerate Payment Posting and Support Growth Strategy

ATLANTA & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EOBconversion--Stance Health Solutions, a leading provider of home medical equipment (HME) and respiratory services in California, has selected MediStreams to automate its explanation of benefits (EOB) conversion processes, accelerating cash posting and reducing manual workload for the revenue cycle team across its growing operations.

Formed from the merger of SG Homecare and Western Drug Medical Supply, Stance Health Solutions is building a scalable foundation to support its rapid growth strategy, which includes adding new payers and expanding across and beyond California. With an influx of paper-based payments and persistent EOB conversion challenges, the organization turned to MediStreams to automate and streamline the process.

“As an HME provider, our revenue cycle is growing more complex every day — rental products, renewals, and ongoing payer compliance all generate a significant volume of correspondence and manual posting work,” said Nils Windler, CFO of Stance Health Solutions. “We needed a partner with deep expertise in healthcare payments, and that’s what we found with MediStreams. Now, we can post payments faster, reduce global labor costs, and lay the groundwork for scalable growth. Their payer-level configurability is a real differentiator in this industry.”

According to Joe Maher, president and CFO of MediStreams, “We understand the unique complexities of the HME industry—the recurring revenue models, the payer diversity, and the paper-heavy workflows HME providers face. Our platform is purpose-built to help these organizations automate payments and scale efficiently.”

Stance Health Solutions also leverages MediStreams’ EOB conversion platform to address payers that are unable to generate 835 electronic remittance files. MediStreams transforms scanned paper EOBs into fully automated, ANSI-compliant 835 files, delivering clean, consistent data that integrates directly into the organization’s EHR and billing platform, Brightree. This enables faster, more accurate payment posting; reduces exception handling; and simplifies reconciliation.

About Stance Health Solutions

Stance Health Solutions, uniting SG Homecare and Western Drug Medical Supply, is a trusted provider of durable medical equipment, respiratory therapies, disposable supplies, and nutrition services. With more than 25 locations across California, Stance partners with physicians, health systems, managed care organizations, and hospice providers to deliver high-quality, patient-centered homecare services. For over 70 years, its legacy organizations have combined clinical expertise with advanced logistics to improve outcomes and reduce hospital readmissions.

About MediStreams

MediStreams provides healthcare payment and remittance automation solutions that streamline complex payment processes. With industry-leading accuracy, real-time visibility, and rapid configurability, the MediStreams Cascade™ product suite turns manual processes into automated workflows that empower organizations to post and reconcile payments faster, more efficiently, and in a scalable, cost-effective way. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.MediStreams.com.

