Stackline Unveils AI Visibility — A Groundbreaking Solution That Reveals How Shoppers Discover Products Through AI-Powered Commerce Platforms

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stackline, the leader in retail analytics and full-funnel connected commerce, today announced the launch of AI Visibility, a first-of-its-kind solution that gives consumer brands unprecedented insight into how shoppers discover and interact with products via conversational and agentic shopping platforms.

As shopping behavior rapidly shifts from traditional keyword search to dynamic, question-led experiences, brands need a new way to understand how they’re seen — and how they stack up — within emerging AI environments. AI Visibility fills this market gap by tracking actual consumer shopping questions and brand exposure across platforms like ChatGPT and Amazon Rufus.

A New Lens Into Consumer Discovery

AI Visibility enables brands to:

Capture question-level intelligence — Measure the volume of millions of real shopping questions asked weekly across leading AI platforms to identify the moments that matter most.

Compare multi-platform performance — Bring results from ChatGPT, Amazon Rufus, and more into a unified analytical environment to pinpoint growth opportunities and missed AI discovery moments.

Analyze answer intelligence — Understand which products are recommended in response to shopper queries and measure impression volume and share of visibility at scale.

Discover destination and citation trends — See where AI platforms send shoppers after answering questions — whether to retailer pages, brand content, or third-party sources — uncovering which destinations earn the most exposure.

Benchmark product-level performance — View detailed product competitive insights to understand exactly how individual SKUs are surfaced and how they rank against alternatives.

Reveal competitive overlap — Analyze which products are frequently recommended together in AI answers, providing teams with deeper context into competitive dynamics.

“AI Visibility equips brands with the clarity needed to adapt as conversational discovery becomes central to shopper journeys,” said Michael Lagoni, CEO at Stackline. “This isn’t just about visibility — it’s about turning real shopper behavior into actionable strategy.”

Unlike prompt-based monitoring tools that rely on short lists of predefined or manually submitted questions to track, Stackline’s AI Visibility continuously captures the complete, comprehensive list of millions of unique shopping questions without artificial constraints. By unifying AI-driven discovery with retail sales, share, and competitive performance, Stackline gives brands a closed-loop view of how conversational commerce translates into real business outcomes.

Part of a Holistic Shopper Analytics Ecosystem

AI Visibility is a module within Stackline’s Shopper Analytics platform, a comprehensive suite that helps consumer brands measure and understand shopper behavior across every major retailer — online and in-store.

Shopper Analytics empowers brands to:

Measure omnichannel behavior — Assess shopper activity across online marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, Target and brick-and-mortar retail.

Define customer demographics and segments — Reveal who your customers are, how they’re evolving, and how they’re engaging across channels.

Track key metrics like market share, household penetration, loyalty, and retention — Delivering actionable insights into competitive positioning and growth opportunities.

Uncover cross-sell and basket insights — Understand how products perform together to shape merchandising and promotional strategy.

Unlike siloed approaches to agentic commerce analytics, Stackline’s unified platform brings AI-driven discovery into the same analytical view as traditional retail metrics — giving brands a holistic understanding of how consumer behavior is evolving.

About Stackline

Stackline is the leading AI-enabled retail intelligence, automation, and activation platform for over 7,000 of the world's most innovative brands. Headquartered in Seattle, the company employs over 250 engineers, data scientists, and retail innovators across six global offices.

Greg Wolny - gwolny@stackline.com