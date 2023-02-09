<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire St. Louis Founders Consolidate Software Offerings into One Platform to Give Users...
Business Wire

St. Louis Founders Consolidate Software Offerings into One Platform to Give Users More Control

di Business Wire

The platform’s features include visitor identification and direct mail retargeting.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On March 2, things will look a little different for users of St. Louis-based ReachDynamics, a direct mail retargeting platform. The platform will be rolled into LeadPost, a website visitor identification software.

While the companies existed as different products since 2020, their core features are largely the same.

“LeadPost expanded on the capabilities we developed for ReachDynamics,” cofounder and CEO Eric Castelli said. “But the biggest difference is that LeadPost users own the data generated through the platform.”

Due to LeadPost’s rapid growth, Castelli says it doesn’t make sense to operate the two platforms separately.

“In the last year, we launched a B2B visitor identification tool to serve as a Lead Forensics alternative for marketing and sales teams who need to know more than just the company names of their website visitors,” cofounder and CSO Tim Kastner said. “We’re going to continue to build on that success by giving ReachDynamics more control over their data through LeadPost.”

That means that LeadPost will be converting all ReachDynamics accounts into LeadPost accounts on March 2, 2023.

Kastner says not much will change for ReachDynamics users. The LeadPost platform has all the features that ReachDynamics does, and users will be able to keep their current ReachDynamics pricing plans when they are converted to LeadPost accounts.

To ensure a smooth transition for users, the company will use the LeadPost support site to host tutorials and videos on how to navigate the LeadPost platform.

“Our customer support team will be available to answer any questions or concerns during the transition process,” Kastner said. “We are excited about this new chapter for ReachDynamics and look forward to continuing to help our customers grow their businesses with the added features and control provided by LeadPost.”

If you are not currently a ReachDynamics user and are interested in retargeting anonymous website visitors, sign up for a free trial at https://leadpost.com.

About LeadPost

Marketers spend a lot of time and money driving traffic to their company websites. LeadPost helps them convert more of that traffic into leads.

Contacts

Roy Harmon, LeadPost

roy@leadpost.com
(864) 414-4314

Articoli correlati

Thiel Foundation Announces Next Thiel Fellow Class

Business Wire Business Wire -
New class includes 20 entrepreneurs in biotech, AI, energy, and more LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Thiel Foundation today named 20 individuals...
Continua a leggere

Consolidated Communications Recognized as U.S. Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher for Second Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Gallagher’s Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis Identifies U.S. Organizations that Excel in Optimizing Employee and Organizational Wellbeing MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:...
Continua a leggere

AccuRisk Announces Acquisition of Matrix Group Benefits

Business Wire Business Wire -
PEMBROKE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AccuRisk announces the acquisition of Matrix Group Benefits, a Portland, Maine-based MGU. Matrix Group Benefits approaches...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Thiel Foundation Announces Next Thiel Fellow Class

Business Wire