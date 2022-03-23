St. Louis County Missouri Leverages Bamboo Health’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program for Safer Controlled Substance Prescriptions and Dispensations

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bamboo Health™, formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, is expanding its partnership with the St. Louis County (Missouri) Department of Public Health to deliver its Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP).

Bamboo Health launched its PMP AWARxE solution for the county in 2016, which connects more providers to the county’s PDMP data including the addition of major retail pharmacy chains. St. Louis County also more recently extended the partnership to include the availability of Bamboo Health’s NarxCare solution in August 2021. This enhancement increases usability and improves care outcomes for Missouri providers and patients. Additionally, each enhancement allows for multistate data sharing through PMP InterConnect, connecting St. Louis County with most U.S. states and territories who also share data through InterConnect. For St. Louis County in particular, which borders the state of Illinois, this data sharing is valuable as it enables more coordinated care for patients with providers in both states.

Since the solution launched in August, 75 counties in Missouri participate in the Saint Louis County PDMP with more than 27,500 users registered giving providers the ability to check their patients’ controlled substance histories ahead of prescribing or dispensing to prevent misuse and/or dangerous medication overlaps. More than 168,000 searches have been completed by users.

“As healthcare providers and public health officials try to mitigate the overdose crisis, technology can help by providing information and actionable insights at the point of care,” said Rob Cohen, CEO of Bamboo Health. “Our prescription monitoring solutions allow providers who work with the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health to make more informed prescribing and dispensing decisions and share that valuable information with providers across the country to improve patient care and outcomes.”

Bamboo Health powers 43 of the nation’s 54 PDMPs in states and territories. Over the last year, controlled substance insights were delivered in more than 100-million patient encounters per month directly into electronic health records and pharmacy management systems through Bamboo Health solutions.

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + PatientPing) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 8,000 post-acute facilities, 25,000+ pharmacies, 32 health plans, 50 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

