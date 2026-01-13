SS&C to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 after the close of the market on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The earnings conference call, scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and 2026 guidance.

Details of the release are as follows:

News Release: To be released on February 5, 2026. The release will be available over BUSINESS WIRE and from SS&C’s website at www.ssctech.com. To receive the press release via email immediately after wire distribution, visit investor.ssctech.com and click on Email Alerts.

Earnings Call: Dial 888-210-4650 (US and Canada) or 646-960-0327 (International) and request the “SS&C Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call”; conference ID #4673675.

Webcast: A live webcast of its earnings conference call will be available at the Investor Relations section of SS&C’s website, investor.ssctech.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com. Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Brian Schell | Chief Financial Officer, SS&C Technologies

Tel: +1-816-642-0915 | E-mail: InvestorRelations@sscinc.com

Justine Stone | Head of Investor Relations, SS&C Technologies

Tel: +1-212-367-4705 | E-mail: InvestorRelations@sscinc.com

Chand Madaka | Investor Relations, SS&C Technologies

Tel: +1-908-845-1259 | E-mail: InvestorRelations@sscinc.com