Squabble Unveils Sophie, A First-of-Its-Kind AI Built to Make the Justice System Function Better for Millions of People in the U.S.

“Sophie” the AI Adviser is the Yoda of Small Claims Issues

Sophie can explain small claims rules in any state and walk millions of Americans through the process

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Squabble, the legal tech company that opens the courthouse doors for justice in small claims court, announced today that it has harnessed AI to make Squabble’s already easy to use process for filing claims even more user-friendly.

“People are intimidated and confused by the legal process,” said Squabble founder Michael Egenthal. “For decades, small-claims court has been positioned as the 'people’s court', but most people find it opaque, baffling, and overwhelmingly procedural and give up. Sophie is the small claims court Yoda using first-of-its-kind AI. We have combined Sophie with our human capability to remove barriers to access to small claims courts.

“Removing those barriers is critical because we estimated there are 30 million unfiled valid claims each year. This denies these ordinary Americans their day in court. Squabble changes that and our new first-of-its-kind AI adviser, 'Sophie' gives our users the ability to understand their legal rights and options with straightforward clarity.”

Sophie, an advanced AI assistant, is fully trained on small-claims procedures in all 50 states and on the Squabble platform, allowing her to transform an historically frustrating process into a navigable path to more easily recover what people and small businesses are owed and achieve justice.

Sophie can explain venue rules in any state, walk users through service requirements, help them organize their facts, and guide them through every stage of the Squabble workflow—from choosing an action plan to preparing documents to tracking what happens after a claim is filed.

“Access to justice shouldn't depend on income, familiarity with legal jargon, or blind luck,” said Egenthal. “Squabble empowers everyone and Sophie just made that empowerment more powerful.”

Built specifically for civil disputes in small claims and limited civil courts, Squabble’s platform now adds Sophie deep procedural knowledge with practical, user-focused guidance. She is designed to reduce friction at every point where people typically get stuck: jurisdiction, timelines, paperwork, evidence, and next-step uncertainty.

Sophie’s key capabilities include:

Nationwide small-claims guidance in plain English

Detailed explanations of Squabble’s workflow and platform features

Step-by-step support preparing narratives, evidence, and documentation

Instant, 24/7 answers so users never hit a dead end

Clear, actionable direction—without drifting into legal advice

Squabble is a consumer-protection and access-to-justice platform that streamlines the small-claims process for individuals and businesses nationwide. By blending intelligent automation with human-centered design—and now with AI-powered assistance through Sophie—Squabble makes it possible for anyone to navigate civil disputes with confidence.

Nine in 10 of Squabble’s users either prevail or settle their cases as a result of being empowered by Squabble.

Media Contact:

Mark Herr

203-517-8957

Mark@MarkHerrCommunications.net