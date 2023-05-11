SqlDBM Sponsors Data Innovation Summit to Engage the European Data Community

Northern European Community gathers in Sweden to discuss leading innovations in the world of data

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KISTAMÄSSAN–SqlDBM will sponsor and attend the 2023 Data Innovation Summit this week. The event marks a crucial opportunity for SqlDBM to connect with valued customers and prospects located in the European region. In addition to having a booth, SqlDBM will also feature speakers for two sessions on day one and day two respectively. Topics that will be discussed include data modeling in the cloud, building a modern data strategy, and how modeling leads to success with a customer story.





The summit will feature a range of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and workshops, all designed to provide attendees with insights into the latest trends and technologies in the data field. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers and experts, share their own experiences, and gain valuable knowledge that they can use to drive their own organizations forward.

Some of the key topics that will be covered at the summit include data governance, data privacy and security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things. Attendees will also have the chance to explore cutting-edge technologies and solutions in the exhibition area, where leading vendors will showcase their latest offerings.

SqlDBM provides a breakthrough browser-based, fully hosted data modeling tool that lets organizations model and explore their databases online without writing a single line of code. By creating a cloud-native modeling solution that is accessible to anyone in an organization, SqlDBM has designed a user experience that is intuitive and usable for everyone, not just developers.

While providing all the technical modeling features that developers need, SqlDBM also makes it easy for business teams and analysts to view diagrams at any level of detail, as well as access documentation and governance information from a single place. Additionally, as a fully hosted SaaS tool, SqlDBM keeps projects safely stored and backed up in the cloud (including unlimited versioning) with nothing to install or configure.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome SqlDBM to our esteemed list of exhibitors at the Data Innovation Summit this year.”, said Goran Cvetanovski, Chief Editorial Director at Hyperight, Data Innovation Summit. “With over 100 cutting-edge technology companies showcasing their software and hardware on this edition, the summit promises to be a hub of innovation, learning, and networking. We are thrilled to have SqlDBM bring their expertise in data management and analytics to the event, providing attendees with valuable insights into how they can accelerate their data and AI-driven transformation journeys.”

“Sponsoring and attending the Data Innovation Summit offers an important opportunity for SqlDBM to showcase our leading database modeling technology and engage our European audience.”, said Serge Gershkovich, Product Success Lead at SqlDBM. “We are looking forward to meeting our valued customers in addition to new prospects, and hope to expand the global awareness of our cloud data management technology.”

Overall, the Data Innovation Summit promises to be an essential event for anyone interested in the future of data, and a must-attend for businesses and organizations looking to stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving field. Whether you are a seasoned data professional or just getting started in the field, this is an event that is not to be missed.

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM’s mission is to provide a modern online data modeling solution that enables data teams to visualize their business database schema without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM supports leading cloud-based database providers like Snowflake, Databricks, Azure Synapse, Amazon Redshift, and on-premise solutions like Postgres and SQL Server. Using an online visual interface, users can diagram their entire database through reverse engineering, create new objects, make changes, and add properties without writing SQL. SqlDBM provides additional features that facilitate data governance, data discovery (data dictionary), DevOps and CI/CD, and collaboration between business and technical users. For more information about SqlDBM and learning resources, visit sqldbm.com.

About the Data Innovation Summit

The Data Innovation Summit is the largest and most influential annual Data and AI event in the Nordics and beyond, bringing together the most innovative minds, enterprise practitioners, technology providers, start-up innovators and academics, working with Data Science, Big Data, ML, AI, Data Management, Data Engineering, IoT and Analytics, in one place to discuss ways to accelerate AI driven Transformation throughout companies, industries and public organizations. With over 300 Nordic and international speakers in this 8th edition, spread across nine stages, seven workshop rooms, 180+ TIP sessions, and plenty of learning and networking activities in the exhibition area, the Data Innovation Summit is the place to be for all professionals and organizations working with utilization of data and AI innovation for enhancing customer experience, improve operational processes, enable future sustainability, reinventing business models, or developing data-driven products and services.

Contacts

Contact Information: Sarah Horowitz, sarah.horowitz@sqldbm.com