SPS Commerce Announces New Product Innovations Enabling Retailers and Brands to Meet the Needs of Evolving Supply Chains

New products and capabilities to address four of the biggest forces shaping the future of supply chain collaboration

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced new products and capabilities to address four key trends reshaping how goods move from creation to consumption. These trends are based on insights from its team of supply chain experts and intelligence from its network, which enables over 750 million transactions annually.

“The landscape is shifting, and it can feel impossible to keep up,” said Mike Svatek, chief product officer at SPS Commerce. “As a global company with access to wholesale and point-of-sale data and market signals from both retailers and suppliers, we are in a unique position to identify the trends that are shaping and re-shaping the supply chain. With that information in hand, we design solutions that help our partners rapidly navigate these changes.”

Trend 1: AI-Powered Supply Chain Orchestration

Businesses across global commerce are looking to AI as a tool that fuels the operating system of their supply chains. AI is now orchestrating inventory, forecasting demand, and coordinating vendors at machine speed to reduce errors and delays.

Shared data is at the heart of AI-enabled supply chain automation. SPS Commerce, which operates the largest retail supply chain network in the industry, will be delivering new AI-enabled capabilities for Fulfillment in early 2026 so that suppliers can elevate performance, surface insights and connect with an agentic supply chain ecosystem.

SPS Commerce has joined the Commerce Operations Foundation as a Founding Member to support the launch of the Order Network eXchange (onX). This open industry standard brings a consistent way for orders, inventory, and fulfillment data to move across commerce, logistics, and emerging AI systems. onX solves the long-standing gap between selling channels and the world of fulfillment by creating a shared operational language that any system can plug into. It is built to let orders capture, ship, and reconcile in real time across ERPs, WMS and OMS platforms, 3PLs, and next-generation agentic commerce tools.

By aligning with the standards advanced through onX, SPS Commerce is helping shape a future where commerce operations run with more accuracy, transparency, and scale across the entire ecosystem.

Trend 2: Omnichannel Precision At-Scale

Consumers now expect every channel to deliver at the same speed and accuracy they grew to depend on in recent years. Retailers are fulfilling orders through stores, distribution centers, ecommerce platforms, marketplaces, and drop-ship partners all at once. This creates new pressure on trading partners, who must keep information precise and up to date across a growing number of systems and order types.

To support this shift, SPS Commerce is introducing new capabilities that strengthen the data and integration infrastructure to help trading partners remain in sync, even as omnichannel expectations continue to rise.

PDF Order Automation – Many businesses still receive purchase orders through email. PDF Order Automation converts PDF orders into ERP-ready digital transactions, enabling trading partners to respond to orders faster and maintain accuracy as omnichannel volume increases.

System Automation for SAP S/4HANA – Suppliers using SAP need a streamlined way to integrate with the expanding number of retail systems they work with. This capability connects SAP S/4HANA Private and Public Cloud editions directly to the SPS network, simplifying integrations and supporting real-time visibility across every connected channel.

System Automation for Shopify – Shopify sellers expanding into retail often struggle to manage multiple ordering systems. This capability centralizes all orders, inventory, and shipping updates in one place and provides retailers with a consistent, accurate view of order status as sellers expand into more complex omnichannel operations.

Trend 3: The Great Rewiring of Trade

Companies across retail and manufacturing are shifting away from single-source supply networks toward more regional and diversified models. This transition introduces new partners, new geographies, and new layers of complexity. As production footprints shift, both retailers and suppliers must stay aligned with partners they have never worked with before and maintain visibility into performance across more tiers of the supply chain.

SPS Commerce Relationship Center – enables companies to bring on new partners and expand into new regions. It streamlines onboarding, reduces time to revenue, and keeps both sides aligned during transitions, so disruptions are minimized. SPS Relationship Center gives retailers and suppliers a shared space to exchange item data, compliance requirements, and operational information

Every step of the supply chain is under scrutiny, meaning Manufacturers are also rewiring their own supply networks as they add new raw material providers, component suppliers, and production partners. The SPS Commerce Manufacturing Suite helps manufacturers improve the performance of their upstream supplier networks. By improving visibility into quality, timeliness, and production reliability, the solution supports more resilient manufacturing operations as companies diversify their supply bases.

Trend 4: The Adaptive Commerce Era

Retailers and suppliers are operating in a market where demand patterns shift frequently and often without warning. Promotions, regional preferences, supply constraints, and emerging consumer trends can all create sudden changes in what moves, where it sells, and how quickly inventory needs to be replenished. Traditional planning cycles are no longer enough to keep supply and demand aligned.

Companies are moving toward a more adaptive operating model that relies on ongoing adjustments, shared visibility, and faster recognition of performance changes across the network. This approach helps retailers and suppliers respond more effectively to short term swings while still maintaining financial and operational discipline.

Performance Dashboard, as a new capability within SPS’s Supply Chain Performance Suite, gives retailers and suppliers a shared view of the operational indicators that matter most during periods of shifting demand. It highlights fill rates, on-time performance, compliance status, and inventory patterns so trading partners can proactively identify issues and adjust before they affect shelf availability. As promotions, shifting regional preferences, and supply disruptions add risk for volatility, the Performance Dashboard helps trading partners stay aligned on what is selling and where support is needed.

Revenue Recovery - Demand swings often introduce errors that go unnoticed as order volumes rise, and fulfillment paths change. Revenue Recovery identifies where financial breakdowns occur, including shortages, overages, pricing discrepancies, and late adjustments. By isolating the root causes and providing clear visibility into where revenue is being lost, the solution helps suppliers protect revenue and their relationships even when demand patterns are shifting quickly.

Billable Overages - helps suppliers protect revenue when rapid changes in demand result in mismatches between what was ordered, shipped, or invoiced. This capability uses automated checks to identify overages that should be billed back to retailers and provides the information needed to address issues quickly. This ensures that suppliers stay whole during volatile demand cycles and that financial records remain consistent across both sides of the partnership.

Svatek continued: “AI orchestration is the key enabler that propels brands, retailers, 3PLs, carriers, and all supply chain participants to harness and maximize these trends. Regional supply chains will cut lead times, clean data flows will enable rapid AI-driven decisions, and stores will become micro-fulfillment centers near customers. Together, businesses will be able to meet instant commerce expectations.”

For more information about the trends or new products, visit https://www.spscommerce.com/sps-innovation-drop/jan-2026/.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 50,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 99 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, press only:

Kristin Faulder (on behalf of SPS Commerce)

kfaulder@5by5agency.com