SproutLoud Analytics Gives Brands Unprecedented Flexibility in National-to-Local Marketing Management

SUNRISE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NationalToLocalMarketing—SproutLoud is proud to announce a significant advancement in its Ad Hoc Marketing Analytics tool, giving brands unprecedented flexibility and control in understanding the performance of their marketing spend at the local level through reseller partners.

“This is an advancement in getting the right information to the right people at the right time,” said SproutLoud President Gary Ritkes. “Enterprise brands are no longer constrained by something that is pre-designed for them. They have the freedom to access, organize, visualize and share the data that is most relevant to them and the teams they work with.”

Brand marketers use SproutLoud to customize their own marketing analytics dashboards to measure and manage everything from partner engagement to funds, orders, and call tracking. Now, SproutLoud provides additional data model support for claims and audits.

“We’re supporting a bigger segment of brands who use Co-Op Marketing, so they can quickly get the answers they need,” Ritkes said. “Now, all this information is available at their fingertips and can be dissected to answer their most important questions.”

Today, most Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) and Distributed Marketing platforms offer poor analytics with static reports or pre-set dashboards, leaving brand users with enterprise data teams without the ability to slice and dice the information the way they want.

The standard way often involves pulling reports, combining them with other reports, and matching data points to create new data sets. And that can get incredibly time consuming for brand marketers and their internal audit teams.

With SproutLoud, all it takes is a few clicks to see how an audit is being conducted, if KPIs are being met, to get the most relevant answers, and to quickly share that information with internal teams that are authorized to see it.

Ad Hoc Analytics is now available to select SproutLoud customers on Enterprise license plans.

ABOUT SPROUTLOUD

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase brand sales through partners in local markets. SproutLoud’s advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of Distributed Marketing and delivers comprehensive analytics on tens of millions of touchpoints for major, category-leading brands. SproutLoud gives brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, partner engagement and platform usage. With SproutLoud, brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions in real-time with data-driven decisions.

