Sprinklr Announces Local Data Hosting Solution in the United Arab Emirates

In the last year, Sprinklr roughly doubled its presence in the MEA region, with the UAE at the forefront of the company’s growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #CXM—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced its expanded presence in the Middle East with a data hosting solution in the UAE, giving customers the option to host their data in the UAE through Sprinklr’s hosting services provider rather than on a data center in the U.S. or Europe.

The ability to host data in the UAE is critical to support regional growth for customers, particularly for brands in the financial services, telecommunications, and public sector industries. As with all of Sprinklr’s data hosting locations, UAE data hosting will be backed by Sprinklr’s global support teams, technical resources, and subprocessors.

“Expanding our presence in the UAE is a game-changer for Sprinklr and our customers in the Middle East,” said Haitham Elkhatib, Vice President of MEA, Sprinklr. “A data hosting solution in the UAE is an indication of our commitment to the region and will allow us to continue to rapidly expand our business, deliver a high level of service, and give customers security and agility to continue to innovate in their industries.”

In the last year, Sprinklr roughly doubled its presence in the MEA region, with the UAE at the forefront of the company’s growth. Sprinklr now supports over 100 of the top companies in the region across retail, financial services, telecommunications, travel & hospitality and the public sector. A data hosting solution in the UAE will support the positive growth trend and help Sprinklr continue to exceed customer requirements for data security and compliance.

For more information, visit www.Sprinklr.com.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

Contacts

Press

Austin DeArman



pr@sprinklr.com