SpotOn Kicks Off Football Season with the Most Venues to Date

SpotOn’s stadium technology helps both NFL and NCAA teams provide an unforgettable fan experience in stadiums from coast to coast

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpotOn, a leading software and payments provider, has been selected as the point-of-sale (POS) provider for concessions at 37 stadiums across the National Football League (NFL) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) including the homes of the Denver Broncos, the Louisiana State University Tigers, and the New York Giants and Jets. While the NFL is working to reach as many fans as possible through digital, SpotOn is helping stadium operators create an unforgettable, in-person experience that gives fans the power to order how they want, when they want. Trusted by 60% of major league sports teams, SpotOn is working alongside operators to upgrade their stadium technology, providing them with a powerful omnichannel platform designed for the future of the fan experience.

Expectations are high for another record-breaking season, and stadium operators are also contending with new consumer expectations from fans who’ve enjoyed an upgraded home viewing experience complete with improved camera angles and virtual reality. With reports of ticket sales up 5%, stadiums are preparing to exceed fan expectations with SpotOn technology that offer fans easy concession ordering. With SpotOn software, fans can get the food and drinks they want faster and easier, elevating their satisfaction and increasing the total amount spent per game.

“As the 2022 NFL season begins, we’re eager to show operators what’s possible for stadiums and football fans,” stated RJ Horsely, Chief Operating Officer of SpotOn. “The fan experience is a key factor in attracting fans to stadiums, convincing them to spend over $50 billion annually on their favorite teams and leagues, and developing a relationship that will carry a fan from their first game to becoming a season ticket holder. SpotOn’s innovative and intuitive technology is why we are the choice partner for NFL and collegiate stadiums looking to keep fans engaged and loyal.”

Here’s how stadium operators are using SpotOn’s robust solutions to tackle operational efficiency and their fan experiences:

Order Anywhere. Fans fill up stadiums to see big plays, not long lines, SpotOn’s omnichannel platform is designed to reduce congestion and speed up turnaround time by letting fans order from their seats, suites, or anywhere inside the stadium. Digital payments and real-time ordering technology remove friction points while providing safe and secure transactions.

Fans fill up stadiums to see big plays, not long lines, SpotOn’s omnichannel platform is designed to reduce congestion and speed up turnaround time by letting fans order from their seats, suites, or anywhere inside the stadium. Digital payments and real-time ordering technology remove friction points while providing safe and secure transactions. Reward fan engagement. Operators can enable mobile wallet payments, loaded tickets, loyalty, and member benefit discounts with SpotOn’s robust partner integration ecosystem that provides more insight into fan behavior to improve their next visit.

Operators can enable mobile wallet payments, loaded tickets, loyalty, and member benefit discounts with SpotOn’s robust partner integration ecosystem that provides more insight into fan behavior to improve their next visit. Accelerate transactions. SpotOn gives operators real-time visibility into every aspect of the stadium’s operations so they can make data-backed decisions to boost efficiencies and improve transaction speed; while finding ways to maximize untapped revenue with programmable upsells, VIP, and loyalty tools to improve the fan experience.

SpotOn is the most trusted commerce technology provider in the sports & entertainment industry, helping venues deliver an efficient, world-class fan experience. Offering sports and entertainment venues a powerful, omnichannel commerce solution tailored to each venue’s unique needs, SpotOn’s robust solutions include a lightning-fast cloud-based point-of-sale, in-seat, mobile, and online ordering and payments solutions, as well as enterprise-level back-of-house management and reporting. From Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn University to Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, SpotOn is working to provide stadiums with the technology to keep up with the rapid digitalization of the industry and demands of the experience

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for businesses of all types and sizes. Known for its rapid innovation and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end software and payment platform to streamline operations, improve the customer experience, and increase profit. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated management solutions built for the fast-growing enterprise, SpotOn builds technology that “works the way you work” and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts who make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. SpotOn has 2,000 employees, including one of the strongest product and technology teams in the combined software & payments industry. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

Contacts

Megan Palmer



410-262-7349



mpalmer@spoton.com

Ify Egbosimba



415-562-4193



iegbosimba@spoton.com