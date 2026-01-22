SpotitEarly Announces Strategic Partnership With Fox Chase Cancer Center, Bolstering the Validity of Its Breakthrough Early Cancer Detection Technology

The Collaboration Includes Clinical Trials as SpotitEarly Continues to Expand Its U.S. Presence in Preparation for the Commercialization of Its Breath-Based Cancer Detection Test

ENGLEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpotitEarly, an early cancer detection startup that uses AI and trained canines to identify cancer odor signatures in breath samples, today announced a strategic partnership with the Fox Chase Cancer Center, which includes the Institute for Cancer Research and the American Oncologic Hospital and is a part of Temple Health.

SpotitEarly’s partnership with the nationally recognized leader in oncology innovation, with a history of accelerating cancer breakthroughs, includes plans for clinical trials to further validate its test.

Under the terms of the master research collaboration agreement, Fox Chase will lead a multi-year, investigator-initiated clinical trial evaluating the performance of SpotitEarly’s exhaled-breath test in patients undergoing standard-of-care evaluation for suspected lung cancer. The collaboration combines direct research funding with a long-term strategic partnership model designed to align incentives and accelerate clinical translation, with the potential to expand this research framework to additional cancer indications and future applications beyond the initial lung cancer program.

"At Fox Chase, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of cancer research through bold and collaborative partnerships,” said Sangeeta Bardhan Cook, PhD, MBA, and Chief Innovation Officer, Fox Chase Cancer Center. “SpotitEarly brings an unconventional yet scientifically promising approach to early detection, and we see tremendous potential in their innovative product and technology when combined with our robust clinical expertise. Together, we will open new doors to earlier diagnoses and, ultimately, better outcomes for patients."

The news of this collaboration with Fox Chase comes on the heels of SpotitEarly announcing a partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, along with plans for a series of joint clinical trials in July. The pace and distinction of these U.S.-based partnerships since entering the market in May highlight the growing confidence in SpotitEarly’s approach to early cancer detection.

“Working with Fox Chase Cancer Center was a natural next step for our organization as we continue to grow our footprint in the states,” said Shlomi Madar, PhD, CEO of SpotitEarly. “As a leader in cancer research, their team will provide us with access to a vast network of physicians and resources to collaborate on groundbreaking clinical trials and treatments, moving forward our mission of increasing accessibility to early cancer detection technology for millions.”

SpotitEarly’s proprietary LUCID bio-AI hybrid platform combines artificial intelligence and machine learning with trained canine scent detection, using integrated sensors to continuously monitor canine behavioral and physiological signals. These signals are translated into a standardized, repeatable approach for identifying cancer-associated signals in breath, enabling non-invasive screening focused on earlier detection, when treatment options are most effective. To learn more about how SpotitEarly is making early cancer detection more accessible and improving survival outcomes, visit www.spotitearly.com.

About SpotitEarly

SpotitEarly is developing a non-invasive, breath-based screening test intended to support earlier detection across multiple cancer types. The test is built on the company’s proprietary bio-AI hybrid platform called ‘LUCID’, which combines machine learning with trained canine olfaction and sensor-based monitoring of canine behavioral and physiological signals to produce consistent, measurable, and scalable laboratory results from breath samples.

In a completed prospective, double-blind clinical study involving more than 1,300 participants, the platform demonstrated overall sensitivity of ~94% across four common cancers, with strong performance in early-stage disease. The test uses a simple breath collection process based on a face mask kit and is developed by a multidisciplinary team spanning medicine, data science, engineering, and laboratory operations.

Subject to regulatory approval, SpotitEarly aims to broaden access to cancer screening, improve early detection, and support better clinical outcomes. For more information, visit our website or follow SpotitEarly on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Fox Chase Cancer Center

Fox Chase Cancer Center (Fox Chase), which includes the Institute for Cancer Research and the American Oncologic Hospital and is a part of Temple Health, is one of the leading comprehensive cancer centers in the United States. Founded in 1904 in Philadelphia as one of the nation’s first cancer hospitals, Fox Chase was also among the first institutions to be designated a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center in 1974. Fox Chase is also one of just 10 members of the Alliance of Dedicated Cancer Centers. Fox Chase researchers have won the highest awards in their fields, including two Nobel Prizes. Fox Chase physicians are also routinely recognized in national rankings, and the Center’s nursing program has received the Magnet recognition for excellence six consecutive times. Today, Fox Chase conducts a broad array of nationally competitive basic, translational, and clinical research, with special programs in cancer prevention, detection, survivorship, and community outreach. It is the policy of Fox Chase Cancer Center that there shall be no exclusion from, or participation in, and no one denied the benefits of, the delivery of quality medical care on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity/expression, disability, age, ancestry, color, national origin, physical ability, level of education, or source of payment.

