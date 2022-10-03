Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its third quarter 2022 financial results and deck to shareholders on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 after market close.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted on the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ322.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 433 million Monthly Active Users and 188 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 183 markets, and more than 80 million tracks including 4.4 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

