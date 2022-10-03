<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022
Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its third quarter 2022 financial results and deck to shareholders on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 after market close.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted on the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ322.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 433 million Monthly Active Users and 188 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 183 markets, and more than 80 million tracks including 4.4 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bryan Goldberg

Lauren Katzen

ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:

Dustee Jenkins

press@spotify.com

