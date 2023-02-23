Spok Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Continued improvement in net income and adjusted EBITDA

Company provides financial guidance for the full year 2023

Board Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share, payable on March 30, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 16, 2023.

Recent Highlights:

Strategic business plan continued to progress in the fourth quarter as the Company generated net income of $24.2 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $16.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share in the prior year period

The fourth quarter 2022 benefit from income taxes increased due to a $21.9 million non-cash gain related to the release of the previously established valuation allowance for net operating losses and research and development tax credits

For the full year 2022, the Company generated $24.5 million of adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-time costs related to the strategic business plan (1)

With the renewed focus on Spok Care Connect® clients, full year 2022 software operations bookings totaled $24.7 million, a 16.6% year-over-year increase

Fourth quarter 2022 software operations bookings included 17 six figure new customer contracts, bringing the full year total to 66 new contracts worth over six figures

Fourth quarter 2022 wireless average revenue per unit was $7.50, up 3.3% year-over-year, with units in service down only 3.5% for the full year 2022

Capital returned to stockholders in 2022 totaled $25.0 million in the form of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance of $35.8 million on December 31, 2022, and no debt

In October, Spok released the results of its 12th annual survey on communications in healthcare, with more than 200 participants from around the U.S. responding to questions regarding the state of communication at their respective organizations.

“I am proud of what the Spok team has been able to accomplish in 2022 and believe that we have established a solid foundation for the future as we continue to execute our focus on generating cash flow and returning capital to stockholders,” said Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Last year, we made progress in several key performance areas, including wireless trends, software bookings and backlog levels, as well as expense management, as we aligned our cost structure with our business plan. In 2023 we will continue to invest in a targeted and limited manner in our Spok Care Connect solutions and leverage the traction that our sales team generated through the 66 six figure new customer contracts booked last year and the growth in our sales pipeline. Spok will also take advantage of new wireless technologies, such as our GenA™ pager, to further minimize unit churn and support average revenue per unit. Going forward, we believe our extensive experience operating our established communication solutions will create significant value for stockholders by maximizing revenue and cash flow generation.”

1) Annual adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-time costs related to the strategic business plan, of $24.5 million is equal to Adjusted EBITDA excluding $7.5 million of payroll and related, and $2.0 million of non-payroll Spok Go and other outside services costs.

Financial Highlights:

For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change (%) 2022 2021 Change (%) Revenue Wireless revenue Paging revenue $ 18,450 $ 18,513 (0.3 )% $ 73,323 $ 75,845 (3.3 )% Product and other revenue 571 690 (17.2 )% 2,299 2,981 (22.9 )% Total wireless revenue $ 19,021 $ 19,203 (0.9 )% $ 75,622 $ 78,826 (4.1 )% Software revenue License $ 1,269 $ 1,650 (23.1 )% $ 7,202 $ 5,917 21.7 % Professional services 3,063 3,783 (19.0 )% 12,565 17,161 (26.8 )% Hardware 585 573 2.1 % 2,211 2,267 (2.5 )% Maintenance 9,317 9,335 (0.2 )% 36,934 37,982 (2.8 )% Total software revenue 14,234 15,341 (7.2 )% 58,912 63,327 (7.0 )% Total revenue $ 33,255 $ 34,544 (3.7 )% $ 134,534 $ 142,153 (5.4 )%

For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change (%) 2022 2021 Change (%) GAAP Operating expenses $ 30,300 $ 55,355 (45.3 )% $ 134,296 $ 169,871 (20.9 )% Net income (loss) $ 24,226 $ (16,669 ) 245.3 % $ 21,856 $ (22,180 ) 198.5 % Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments (as of period end) $ 35,754 $ 59,582 (40.0 )% $ 35,754 $ 59,582 (40.0 )% Capital returned to stockholders $ 6,162 $ 2,435 153.1 % $ 25,011 $ 10,025 149.5 % Non-GAAP Adjusted operating expenses $ 28,481 $ 39,535 (28.0 )% $ 123,396 $ 154,284 (20.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,647 $ (3,788 ) 249.1 % $ 14,965 $ (4,892 ) 405.9 %

For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, excluding units and service and ARPU) 2022 2021 Change (%) 2022 2021 Change (%) Key Statistics Wireless units in service 817 847 (3.5 )% 817 847 (3.5 )% Wireless average revenue per unit (ARPU) $ 7.50 $ 7.26 3.3 % $ 7.34 $ 7.30 0.5 % Software operations bookings(2) $ 5,863 $ 7,329 (20.0 )% $ 24,692 $ 21,184 16.6 % Software maintenance bookings(3) $ 9,547 $ 7,058 35.3 % $ 37,315 $ 35,902 3.9 % Software backlog (as of period end) $ 43,966 $ 43,361 1.4 % $ 43,966 $ 43,361 1.4 %

2) Software operations bookings includes net new (i.e. new customers or incremental add-on sales to existing customers) sales of license, professional services, equipment, and first-year maintenance, excluding sales of Spok Go and related services which were discontinued in early 2022. 3) Software maintenance bookings includes the renewal of maintenance and term license contracts.

Financial Outlook:

Regarding financial guidance, the Company expects the following for the full year 2023:

(Unaudited and in millions) Current Guidance



Full Year 2023 From To Revenue Wireless $ 71.5 $ 74.5 Software $ 57.5 $ 62.0 Total Revenue $ 129.0 $ 136.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24.0 $ 26.0

2022 Fourth Quarter Call:

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST Webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/spok_02232023_en/en U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 877-407-0890 International Dial In: 1-201-389-0918

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. For those unable to join the live call, an OnDemand version of the webcast will be available following the call under the URL link and on the investor relations website.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-time costs related to the strategic business plan. Adjusted operating expenses excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion, impairment of intangible assets, severance and restructuring costs, and effects of capitalized software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest income/expense, income tax benefit/expense, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets, severance and restructuring, and effects of capitalized software development costs. With respect to our expectations under “Financial Guidance” above, reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to certain items included in net income (loss) that are excluded from adjusted EBITDA, in particular, income tax benefit / expense, stock-based compensation expenses, impairment of intangible assets, severance and restructuring and other non-recurring expenses. These items can have unpredictable fluctuations based on unforeseen activity that is out of our control and /or cannot be reasonably predicted.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Spok’s financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures for financial, operational, and budgetary decision-making purposes, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, and to generate future operating plans. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures permit us to more thoroughly analyze key financial metrics used to make operational decisions and allow us to assess our core operating results. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies who present similar non-GAAP financial measures. We adjust for certain items because we do not regard these costs as reflective of normal costs related to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. In general, these items possess one or more of the following characteristics: non-cash expenses, factors outside of our control, items that are non-operational in nature, and unusual items not expected to occur in the normal course of business. Adjusted EBITDA excluding one-time costs related to the strategic business plan is a temporary Non-GAAP measure used by management to reflect our financial performance excluding material costs that are included within our financial statements due to the adoption of our new strategic business plan in early 2022. We believe it is important to exclude these costs, given that they do not represent future operational costs under this strategic business plan. This allows us to assess the underlying performance of our core business under this new strategic business plan.

We do not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principle of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant amounts that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

Statements contained herein or in prior press releases which are not historical fact, such as statements regarding our future operating and financial performance, are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations include, but are not limited to, our ability to manage wireless network rationalization to lower our costs without causing disruption of service to our customers; our ability to retain key management personnel and to attract and retain talent within the organization; the productivity of our sales organization and our ability to deliver effective customer support; our ability to identify potential acquisitions, consummate and successfully integrate such acquisitions, and achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions such as recessionary economic cycles, higher interest rates, inflation and higher levels of unemployment; competition for our services and products from new technologies or those offered and/or developed from firms that are substantially larger and have much greater financial and human capital resources; continuing decline in the number of paging units we have in service with customers, commensurate with a continuing decline in our wireless revenue; our ability to address changing market conditions with new or revised software solutions; undetected defects, bugs, or security vulnerabilities in our products; our dependence on the U.S. healthcare industry; the sales cycle of our software solutions and services can run from six to eighteen months, making it difficult to plan for and meet our sales objectives and bookings on a steady basis quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year; our reliance on third-party vendors to supply us with wireless paging equipment; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners; our ability to protect our rights in intellectual property that we own and develop and the potential for litigation claiming intellectual property infringement by us; our use of open source software, third-party software and other intellectual property; the reliability of our networks and servers and our ability to prevent cyber-attacks and other security issues and disruptions; unauthorized breaches or failures in cybersecurity measures adopted by us and/or included in our products and services; our ability to realize the benefits associated with our deferred income tax assets; future impairments of our long-lived assets, amortizable intangible assets or goodwill; risks related to data privacy and protection-related laws and regulation; and our ability to manage changes related to regulation, including laws and regulations affecting hospitals and the healthcare industry generally, as well as other risks described from time to time in our periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Spok believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Spok disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Tables to Follow

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited and in thousands except share, per share amounts and ARPU) For the three months ended For the year ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Revenue: Wireless $ 19,021 $ 19,203 $ 75,622 $ 78,826 Software 14,234 15,341 58,912 63,327 Total revenue 33,255 34,544 134,534 142,153 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below) 6,859 8,290 28,267 32,470 Research and development 2,281 4,851 13,625 17,514 Technology operations 6,800 7,331 27,412 28,844 Selling and marketing 3,667 5,356 16,296 21,083 General and administrative 8,874 11,104 37,796 43,531 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 938 2,694 3,571 10,446 Severance and restructuring 881 66 7,329 320 Goodwill and capitalized software development impairment — 15,663 — 15,663 Total operating expenses 30,300 55,355 134,296 169,871 % of total revenue 91.1 % 160.2 % 99.8 % 119.5 % Operating income (loss) 2,955 (20,811 ) 238 (27,718 ) % of total revenue 8.9 % (60.2 )% 0.2 % (19.5 )% Interest income 226 56 592 320 Other income 57 54 167 66 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,238 (20,701 ) 997 (27,332 ) Benefit from income taxes 20,988 4,032 20,859 5,152 Net income (loss) $ 24,226 $ (16,669 ) $ 21,856 $ (22,180 ) Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 1.23 $ (0.86 ) $ 1.11 $ (1.14 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share 1.21 (0.86 ) 1.09 (1.14 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,703,802 19,483,004 19,672,423 19,404,477 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,009,234 19,483,004 19,991,202 19,404,477 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.3125 0.1250 1.2500 0.5000

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,754 $ 44,583 Short-term investments — 14,999 Accounts receivable, net 26,861 26,908 Prepaid expenses 6,849 6,641 Other current assets 587 922 Total current assets 70,051 94,053 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 8,223 6,746 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,876 15,821 Goodwill 99,175 99,175 Deferred income tax assets, net 52,398 31,653 Other non-current assets 754 706 Total non-current assets 174,426 154,101 Total assets $ 244,477 $ 248,154 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,880 $ 5,292 Accrued compensation and benefits 11,628 13,948 Deferred revenue 26,274 25,608 Operating lease liabilities 5,096 5,405 Other current liabilities 4,573 4,745 Total current liabilities 53,451 54,998 Non-current liabilities: Asset retirement obligations 7,237 6,355 Operating lease liabilities 10,604 11,883 Other non-current liabilities 1,107 1,227 Total non-current liabilities 18,948 19,465 Total liabilities 72,399 74,463 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 99,908 97,291 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,909 ) (1,588 ) Retained earnings 74,077 77,986 Total stockholders’ equity 172,078 173,691 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 244,477 $ 248,154

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited and in thousands) For the year ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 21,856 $ (22,180 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 3,571 10,446 Goodwill and capitalized software development impairment — 15,663 Valuation allowance (21,850 ) — Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 903 (5,483 ) Stock-based compensation 3,827 7,239 Provisions for credit losses, service credits and other 1,777 1,162 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,757 ) 1,833 Prepaid expenses and other assets (88 ) 2,594 Net operating lease liabilities 357 763 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other (2,258 ) (679 ) Deferred revenue 118 (3,390 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,456 7,968 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,776 ) (4,393 ) Capitalized software development — (10,842 ) Purchase of short-term investments (14,967 ) (44,990 ) Maturity of short-term investments 30,000 60,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 11,257 (225 ) Financing activities: Cash distributions to stockholders (25,011 ) (10,025 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan — 132 Purchase of common stock for tax withholding on vested equity awards (1,210 ) (1,860 ) Net cash used in financing activities (26,221 ) (11,753 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (321 ) (136 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,829 ) (4,146 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 44,583 48,729 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 35,754 $ 44,583 Supplemental disclosure: Income taxes paid/(refunded) $ 223 $ (126 )

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. UNITS IN SERVICE, MARKET SEGMENTS, AND AVERAGE REVENUE PER UNIT (ARPU) (a) (Unaudited and in thousands) For the three months ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Account size ending units in service (000’s) 1 to 100 units 50 51 53 54 55 57 58 59 101 to 1,000 units 147 147 149 150 154 154 155 163 >1,000 units 620 626 633 634 638 642 656 652 Total 817 824 835 838 847 853 869 874 Market segment as a percent of total ending units in service Healthcare 85.4 % 85.0 % 85.0 % 84.7 % 84.7 % 84.6 % 84.5 % 84.1 % Government 4.4 % 4.1 % 4.2 % 4.7 % 4.8 % 4.8 % 4.9 % 4.8 % Large enterprise 4.0 % 3.9 % 4.0 % 3.9 % 3.9 % 4.1 % 4.1 % 4.3 % Other(b) 6.1 % 7.0 % 6.8 % 6.7 % 6.6 % 6.4 % 6.4 % 6.8 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Account size ARPU 1 to 100 units $ 11.95 $ 11.80 $ 11.41 $ 11.52 $ 11.58 $ 11.67 $ 11.69 $ 11.72 101 to 1,000 units 8.66 8.44 8.27 8.24 8.30 8.38 8.35 8.33 >1,000 units 6.86 6.69 6.63 6.64 6.63 6.65 6.68 6.68 Total $ 7.50 $ 7.40 $ 7.23 $ 7.24 $ 7.26 $ 7.29 $ 7.32 $ 7.34 (a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (b) Other includes hospitality, resort and indirect units

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited and in thousands) For the three months ended For the year ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Operating expenses $ 30,300 $ 55,355 $ 134,296 $ 169,871 Add back: Depreciation, amortization and accretion (938 ) (2,694 ) (3,571 ) (10,446 ) Goodwill and capitalized software development impairment — (15,663 ) — (15,663 ) Capitalized software development costs — 2,603 — 10,842 Severance and restructuring (881 ) (66 ) (7,329 ) (320 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 28,481 $ 39,535 $ 123,396 $ 154,284

