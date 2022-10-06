<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Splunk Files Intellectual Property Lawsuit Against Cribl
Business Wire

Splunk Files Intellectual Property Lawsuit Against Cribl

di Business Wire

Asserts Cribl Willfully Infringes Splunk’s Patents and Copyrights and Has Misappropriated Confidential Business and Technical Documents

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced that it filed a lawsuit against Cribl in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, alleging patent infringement, copyright infringement, unfair competition, and other claims. The complaint alleges that Cribl infringes numerous Splunk copyrights and patents, and has unlawfully misappropriated Splunk source code and confidential materials.

Splunk’s complaint alleges that Clint Sharp, CEO and Co-founder of Cribl, founded Cribl using code that he took from Splunk when he was a Splunk employee without permission or a license to do so. Splunk further alleges that Cribl and Mr. Sharp encouraged Splunk employees, who they recruited to Cribl, to misappropriate confidential technical and business documents from Splunk. Moreover, Splunk alleges that since then, Cribl has developed and marketed its software by, among other things, making unlicensed copies of Splunk’s copyrighted software, and is willfully infringing numerous patents awarded to Splunk by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

According to the complaint, Cribl is “a business built on the back of Splunk’s labor and intellectual property, without license and without regard for ethics, the rights of others, or the law.” The complaint explains further that unfortunately Cribl’s actions left Splunk no choice but to file this lawsuit. While Splunk is disappointed that Cribl’s behavior and wrongdoing have forced it to take this action, Splunk is confident the judicial process will determine that Cribl has infringed and misappropriated Splunk’s intellectual property for Cribl’s own benefit. This case is about Cribl’s misconduct. Splunk is not changing how it works with customers and partners, and looks forward to continuing to help them leverage Splunk to drive great insights and effective results.

Splunk has long been a pioneer and leader in the data platform industry, as evidenced by the well over 1,000 patents that have been granted to Splunk by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Splunk remains committed to protecting the foundational innovations that define its reputation and brand.

For additional information regarding Splunk’s lawsuit against Cribl, please visit the Splunk blog.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Mara Mort

Splunk Inc.

press@splunk.com

Investor Contact:
Ken Tinsley

Splunk Inc.

ir@splunk.com

Articoli correlati

Reveal Announces New Partnership with KordaMentha as Part of Major Asia-Pacific Expansion

Business Wire Business Wire -
To Better Support the APAC Region’s Thriving Legal Ecosystem, Reveal Increases Investment With Notable New Hires, Office Locations and...
Continua a leggere

InterVenn Biosciences Co-Founder Carolyn Bertozzi Awarded Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Business Wire Business Wire -
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biology--InterVenn Biosciences, a clinical technology company leveraging glycoproteomics to transform the future of healthcare, today...
Continua a leggere

Colossal Accelerates Research and Development of Life-Saving Vaccine to Prevent Elephant Extinction

Business Wire Business Wire -
The de-extinction company doubles down on genomic sequencing of EEHV for the development of a vaccine that can eradicate...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Reveal Announces New Partnership with KordaMentha as Part of Major Asia-Pacific Expansion

Business Wire