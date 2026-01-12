Spire Global Successfully Launches 9 Satellites on SpaceX’s Twilight Mission

Launch includes next-generation hyperspectral microwave sounder to advance global weather forecasting

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of satellite data, analytics, and intelligence, successfully launched nine satellites aboard SpaceX’s Twilight mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Advancing Global Weather Forecasting with Next-Generation Hyperspectral Technology

As part of the mission, Spire launched its Hyperspectral Microwave Sounder (HyMS) satellite demonstrator, a compact, space-ready sensor built to advance global weather forecasting from space. HyMS is designed to capture detailed internal views of the Earth’s atmosphere, measuring important atmospheric variables including temperature, humidity, and precipitation. As a first-of-its-kind hyperspectral microwave mission, it will aim to help forecasters better understand how weather systems form and evolve in real time.

“Microwave sounding is one of the most impactful satellite observations for weather forecasting models worldwide, alongside radio occultation profiles,” said Theresa Condor, CEO of Spire Global. “This area represents a multi-billion-dollar global atmospheric sounding need, driven by the essential role these observations play in delivering accurate temperature and moisture profiles, particularly in cloudy conditions. With the successful launch of our Hyperspectral Microwave Sounder demonstrator, we are proud to strengthen our ability to support global forecasting agencies and further enable efficient and effective private sector participation in the global observing system.”

Expanding Myriota’s Space-Based IoT Network

On this mission, the Company also launched eight satellites for Myriota, expanding the IoT provider’s constellation and global space infrastructure to enable more scalable and reliable IoT connectivity for smart devices worldwide. This launch delivers an uplift in performance and resilience across Myriota’s IoT network.

Since partnering in 2021, Myriota has scaled its IoT connectivity platform rapidly by deploying its network software on Spire satellites that are optimized to host and run Myriota’s advanced network in space. The continued expansion strengthens Myriota’s ability to deliver low-power, secure, and resilient IoT connectivity serving industries such as agriculture, water management, logistics, and environmental monitoring.

“By working closely with Spire to expand our presence in this orbit, we’re delivering meaningful improvements for customers – faster message delivery, greater reliability, and stronger overall network performance. This investment marks a new level of Ultralight Network capability for Myriota customers worldwide,” said Paul Alexander, Chief Network Officer at Myriota.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of satellite data, analytics, and intelligence, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Germany. To learn more, visit spire.com.

For Media:

Sarah Freeman

Senior Communications Manager

Sarah.Freeman@spire.com

For Investors:

Benjamin Hackman

Head of Investor Relations

Benjamin.Hackman@spire.com