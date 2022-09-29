 Spire Global Awarded NRO Contract for Radio Frequency Data

Spire’s data will be used by the agency to evaluate the integration of commercial radio frequency (RF) into its overhead architecture

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$spir—Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced that it was awarded a study contract by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) for commercial radio frequency (RF) remote sensing.

The contract is a part of the NRO’s Strategic Commercial Enhancements program. Spire’s RF data will be used by the agency to evaluate how commercial radio frequency (RF) will be integrated into its overhead architecture. The contract demonstrates the agency’s commitment to continuously evaluate new capabilities and embrace commercial geospatial providers.

“The remote sensing technique of monitoring radio frequency signals plays a crucial role in gathering intelligence through GNSS jamming detection and geolocation, as well as providing an objective and transparent view into the movement of vessels and aircraft,” said Chuck Cash, Vice President of Federal Sales, Spire. “I’m thrilled to see the NRO recognize the value of RF data and incorporate it into its commercial acquisition strategy.”

Spire’s constellation of more than 100 multipurpose satellites monitors radio frequency signals to provide data and analytics on global maritime, aviation, and weather activity. The company operates over 40 satellites with geolocation capabilities that can identify the power, location, and directionality of GPS jamming events. Spire provides data to U.S. military branches and federal agencies such as USSF, USN, NRO, NGA, NASA and NOAA. Most recently, the company announced a $9.9 million contract with NOAA to deliver satellite weather data, a $4 million contract with NOAA to deliver a Hyperspectral Microwave Sensing Payload, and a $6 million NASA contract extension for Earth observation data.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multipurpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.

