Spin Systems Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spin Systems, Inc. (SpinSys), announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation recognizes that SpinSys provides solutions to—and/or has deep experience working with—government customers to deliver mission-critical workloads and applications on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates SpinSys as an AWS Partner that possess deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories—Government Transportation, Facilities, Infrastructure Management, Justice and Public Safety, Public Healthcare, Financial and Fiscal Affairs, Citizen Services, National Security and Defense, Security and Compliance, and Open Data, and has developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“SpinSys is proud to achieve AWS Government Competency status,” said Jamie Dahlum, Vice President, Government Solutions. “We are committed to helping Government agencies achieve their goals by introducing disruptive solutions and modernizing legacy capabilities through the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

With in-depth experience in AWS technologies and cloud offerings, SpinSys is an Advanced Tier Consulting Partner with AWS certified professionals specializing in managing big data in the cloud. Expertise includes cloud migrations, legacy applications migration and modernization, master data management, cloud infrastructure management, and cost optimizations including on AWS GovCloud. Offering a wide range of services and products, the SpinSys approach is to support cloud strategies to secure data, systems, and infrastructure in every step of our client journeys. We bring Department of Defense (DoD) compliance frameworks including Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA), DoD Information Assurance Certification and Accreditation Process (DIACAP), Risk Management Framework (RMF), and Director of Central Intelligence Directives (DCID) to the enterprise.

About Spin Systems – SpinSys provides a comprehensive range of cloud services including stabilizing, modernizing, and migrating legacy and complex enterprise applications, developing migration plans and roadmaps, creating solutions for Big Data problems, refactoring applications, and developing new cloud-based systems. SpinSys is an AWS Government competency partner and authorized reseller.

