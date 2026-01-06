SPIE, the International Society for Optics and Photonics, Announces Its 2026 Fellows

The Society is welcoming 40 new Fellow Members from across the globe
BELLINGHAM, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, welcomes 40 Members as new Fellows of the Society in the 2026 cohort. They join their Fellow Member colleagues in being honored for their excellent technical achievements, as well as for their substantial service to the optics and photonics community and to SPIE. Fellows are Members of the Society who have made significant scientific and technical contributions in the multidisciplinary fields of optics, photonics, and imaging. Since the Society's inception in 1955, more than 1,800 SPIE Members have become Fellows.
This year’s inductees are high-profile leaders in academia, industry, and government, many of whom are particularly prominent in their support of the optics and photonics community and mentorship of others.
“It’s always a pleasure to honor our colleagues’ technical achievements as well as their contributions to SPIE and the optics and photonics community,” notes Chair of the SPIE Fellows Committee and Technical University of Denmark’s Dr. Peter E. Andersen. “I, together with the rest of the SPIE Fellows Committee, am delighted to welcome our new Fellow Members and celebrate their successes across optics and photonics as well as their important contributions to our Society.”
New Fellows are acknowledged during the SPIE symposium of their choice throughout the year. The complete list of the 2026 SPIE Fellows is presented here:
- Antonio Ambrosio, Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia
- Yasuhiro Awatsuji, Kyoto Institute of Technology
- Jovan Brankov, Illinois Institute of Technology
- Michael Brodsky, DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory
- Christopher Carr, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
- Chih-Wei Chu, Research Center for Applied Science
- Brian Cunningham, University of Illinois
- Michael Davis, Southwest Research Institute
- Hamid Dehghani, University of Birmingham
- Sasan Fathpour, CREOL, The College of Optics and Photonics, University of Central Florida
- Mário Ferreira, University of Aveiro
- Ulrike Fuchs, asphericon GmbH
- Lingjie Guo, University of Michigan
- Duncan Hickman, Tektonex Ltd.
- Weida Hu, Shanghai Institute of Technical Physics of Chinese Academy of Sciences
- Agnes Hübscher, Edmund Optics GmbH
- Toshiro Itani, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology
- Ralf Jedamzik, SCHOTT AG
- Nobuhiko Kobayashi, University of California at Santa Cruz
- Ming-Jun Li, Corning Incorporated
- Yan Li, Peking University
- Yu-Jung Lu, Research Center for Applied Sciences
- Curtis Menyuk, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
- William Munro, Okinawa Institute of Science & Technology
- Síle Nic Chormaic, Okinawa Institute of Science & Technology
- Mark Niedre, Northeastern University
- Yannis Paulus, Wilmer Eye Institute
- Vicky Philipsen, imec
- Henning Rehn, Illuminatio Solutions GmbH
- Danuta Sampson, Lions Eye Institute
- Franklin Schellenberg, Haynes Beffel & Wolfeld
- Stuart Singer, Schneider Optics, Inc.
- Xiankai Sun, The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Tadahiro Takigawa, ALITECS Co Ltd.
- Chao Tian, University of Science and Technology of China
- Vasan Venugopalan, University of California at Irvine
- Pin Chieh Wu, National Cheng Kung University
- Rengmao Wu, Zhejiang University
- Xiaofeng Yang, the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University
- Renjie Zhou, Chinese University of Hong Kong
Please visit our website for a full list of all SPIE Fellows, nomination criteria, and the SPIE Fellows nomination form. Nominations for the next cohort are due 1 April.
About SPIE
SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, we have invested more than $26 million in the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development. www.spie.org.
Contacts
Lindsey McGuirk
lindseym@spie.org
+1 360 685 5525
@spie.org