SPIE Announces Finalists for 2023 Prism Awards

BELLINGHAM, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cutting-edge technologies and companies ranging from exciting and emerging startups to longtime industry stalwarts are among this year’s finalists for the SPIE Prism Awards. The 24 companies, across eight categories, will be honored during a 1 February 2023 gala evening at SPIE Photonics West. The annual event, which recognizes industrial innovation in photonics, will also be celebrating its 15th year. For consideration in the 2023 Prism Awards, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, received 76 applications from 19 countries.

Dynamic technology areas – encompassing augmented and virtual reality hardware, quantum, healthcare, and lasers – showcase the range and variety of this year’s entries and finalists. Newer companies such as Dotphoton, QuiX Quantum, Magic Leap, and Philophos, will share the gala stage alongside previous Prism champions, including 4D Technology, EKSPLA, Norlase, Kyocera SLD Laser, and NKT Photonics. Fifteen years in, the Prism Awards continue to recognize and honor the best optics and photonics products and technical innovations being brought to market.

“The 2023 Prism Award finalists represent the most innovative technologies and developments in the optics and photonics industry,” said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. “The scientists, engineers, and companies bringing these exciting products to market are impacting our daily lives and prospective futures in transformative ways, whether they are working on healthcare, augmented and virtual reality, quantum technologies, or any of the other categories. I’m very much looking forward to congratulating all of our nominees – as well as recognizing the winners, of course – at our 15th annual in-person gala celebration at Photonics West in February.”

The Prism Award finalists and their competing products:

AR VR MR



• Magic Leap, Magic Leap 2



• Porotech, DynamicPixelTuningTM



• TriLite Technologies, Trixel® 3

Biomedical



• InnovaQuartz LLC, MegaJOULE LDD



• Norlase, ECHO



• Philophos, Inc., KUOS-O100

Cameras and Imaging



• Metalenz, PolarEyesTM



• Neurescence, ChromatoneTM



• Printoptix GmbH, PTX90-f42

Lasers



• EKSPLA, PT277-XIR



• Kyocera SLD Laser, LaserLight LiFi System



• NKT Photonics, Koheras HARMONIK

Quantum Tech



• QuiX Quantum, 20-mode Quantum Photonic Processor



• Qunnect, Quantum Memory



• Vexlum, VALO SHG

Sensors



• NIL Technology, diffractive optical element fan-out with integrated collimation



• Ocean Insight, SpeedSorterTM



• Stratio, Inc., BeyonSense

Software



• Dotphoton, Jetraw



• LightTrans International GmbH, VirtualLab Fusion



• Synopsys, MetaOptic Designer

Test and Measurement



• 4D Technology, 4D SurfSpec



• Gamma Scientific, NED-LMD Rx Tester



• Precitec Optronik GmbH, Flying Spot Scanner FSS310

Photonics Media is the promotional sponsor of the SPIE Prism Awards. For more information on the Prism Awards – and to buy tickets for the 15th anniversary gala celebration – please visit the official website: www.photonicsprismaward.com/

About SPIE

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, SPIE has contributed more than $22 million to the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development. www.spie.org.

