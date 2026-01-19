SPIE and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Announce $1-Million Endowed Fund for Doctoral-Research Scholarships

The SPIE Emerging Innovators in Optical Science and Engineering Scholarships will support two PhD students in the university’s Optical Science and Engineering program

BELLINGHAM, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte) announced the establishment of the SPIE Emerging Innovators in Optical Science and Engineering Scholarship during SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco. The $500,000 gift from SPIE is fully matched by a $500,000 contribution from the UNC Charlotte Foundation to form a $1-million endowed fund.

Part of the SPIE Endowment Matching Program, this new fund will support two students pursuing doctoral work in the university’s Optical Science and Engineering program, a program with a particular focus on rapidly growing fields such as nanophotonics, quantum optics, biomedical imaging, and advanced optical materials. This endowed fund marks the first of its kind for the UNC Charlotte Optical Science and Engineering program.

This is the 14th major SPIE gift to universities and institutes as part of the Society's ongoing program to support the international expansion of optics and photonics through increased educational capacity, funding of research, and the development of talent pipelines for industry.

“Recipients of the SPIE Emerging Innovators in Optical Science and Engineering Scholarship will have an important impact on the future of optics and photonics,” said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. “These students, pursuing their doctorates in optical science and engineering, will help contribute innovation in the field across industry, academia, and government. We are delighted to work with UNC Charlotte to create these transformative opportunities for their students.”

“This endowment is a powerful catalyst for our growing Klein College of Science. Supporting additional doctoral students fuels the talent that will drive advances across nanophotonics, precision metrology, biomedical imaging and quantum technologies,” said Bernadette Donovan-Merkert, founding dean of the UNC Charlotte Klein College of Science. “The investment from SPIE strengthens our momentum, expands our capacity and energizes our entire Optical Science and Engineering program. We are thrilled for what this investment sets in motion.”

The SPIE Endowment Matching Program was established in 2019 to increase international capacity in the teaching and research of optics and photonics. With this latest gift, SPIE has provided over $5.5 million in matching gifts as part of the program, resulting in more than $14 million in dedicated funds. The SPIE Endowment Matching Program supports optics and photonics education and the future of the industry by contributing a match of up to $500,000 per award to college, institute, and university programs with optics and photonics degrees, or with other disciplines allied to the SPIE mission.

About SPIE

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, we have invested more than $26 million in the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development. www.spie.org.

About the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

More than 32,000 students choose to call North Carolina’s urban research university home. As Charlotte’s only R1 institution, UNC Charlotte drives innovation and discovery in one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. The University has an award-winning focus on student success, internationally recognized research and creative activity, and a deep commitment to community engagement and cultural vibrancy that makes it one of U.S. News & World Report’s Top 75 Public Universities. The Difference is Charlotte. www.charlotte.edu

