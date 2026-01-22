Spectrum Brands Holdings to Report Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call and Webcast on February 5, 2026

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will release its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results for the period ended December 28, 2025 before the markets open on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Spectrum Brands will conduct a live conference call and live webcast on February 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time), which will be hosted by David Maura, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Faisal Qadir, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The live webcast and related presentation slides will be available by visiting the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of Spectrum Brands’ website at www.spectrumbrands.com. Participants may register for the call here. Instructions will be provided to ensure the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these at no charge.

Following the call, a replay of the live broadcast also will be accessible through the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of Spectrum Brands’ website.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, we offer a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature’s Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, BLACK + DECKER®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™.

Investor/Media Contact: Jen Schultz

314-253-5923