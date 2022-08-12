Spectrum Brands Holdings Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Progress on Strategic Objective of Creating a Pure Play Global Pet Care and Home and Garden Company: Confident and Committed to Closing the Sale of HHI to ASSA ABLOY for $4.3 Billion and Continued Work to Complete the Transaction Completed the Internal Separation of its Home & Personal Appliances Business for a Potential Spin or Other Transaction

Financial Results: Net Sales Increased 10.0% and Organic Net Sales Increased 4.4% Despite Customer Ordering Unpredictability and Consumer Demand Softening Realized Net Income from Continuing Operations of $3.0 Million and Adjusted EBITDA Declined to $80.1 Million, Attributable to Lower Volume, Unfavorable Impact of Foreign Exchange and Higher Transaction and Restructuring Costs as Increased Supply Chain Cost was Partially Offset by Cost Reduction Actions

In Light of Shifting Consumer Dynamics and Related Retailer Order Patterns: Pivoted the Company’s Operating Strategy to Reduce Inventory Levels and Run Operations to Maximize Cash Flow Implemented Pricing Actions to Offset the Majority of Currently Projected Inflationary Increases of $290-$310 Million Reduced Short-Term Spending, and Eliminated 17% of Global Salaried Positions Saving Over $30 Million Annually Changing Its Fiscal 2022 Earnings Framework to Mid-Single Digit Top Line Growth With Mid-Twenties EBITDA Decline Over the Prior Year

Continues to Believe that the Company has an Earnings Power of Over $400 Million of Adjusted EBITDA for Continuing Operations

MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, today reported results from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended July 3, 2022.

“On the strategic side, we continue to execute on our objective to close the $4.3 billion sale of our HHI business to ASSA ABLOY as both parties remain confident and committed to closing this transaction. We have also accelerated integration of Tristar into our Home and Personal Care Appliances business, renamed that business “Empower Brands” and recently completed the carve out work necessary to separate this business. These actions further our strategic objectives of recasting our company into a pure play Global Pet Care and Home and Garden company. On the operations side, we delivered top-line growth this quarter despite some challenging customer dynamics. We entered the third quarter with optimism after implementing the necessary pricing actions to restore our margin structure. However, during the quarter our retail partners experienced rapidly changing consumer behavior as well as reduced foot traffic in home center channels while their inventory levels were 30-40 percent higher than a year ago levels. Additionally, we continued to experience challenging weather conditions in our Home & Garden business, which negatively impacted consumer demand and retailer replenishment. The unprecedented negative demand shocks and the unfavorable weather conditions materially reduced our planned sales for the quarter and led to our own inventory levels being higher than expected. This in turn led to higher demurrage, detention and storage costs in the short-term that further pressured our margins in the quarter,” said David Maura, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Brands.

“Given these drastic changes in the operating environment, we pivoted our operating strategy to reduce our own inventory levels and run the operations to maximize cash flow over earnings, despite the negative impact it has on margins in the short term. We have also taken swift actions to eliminate 17% of our global salaried positions during the quarter that will drive over $30 million in annualized savings. Given our third quarter results and our short term focus on maximizing cash flow over earnings, we are updating our 2022 earnings framework. We are now expecting mid-single digits sales growth with mid-twenties EBITDA decline for the full year of fiscal 22. Despite these near-term HEADWINDS, our businesses remain competitively positioned and we continue to believe that the Company has an earnings power of over $400 million of Adjusted EBITDA for our continuing operations,” said Mr. Maura.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Highlights

Three Month Periods Ended (in millions, except per share and %) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Variance Net sales $ 818.0 $ 743.8 $ 74.2 10.0 % Gross profit 276.0 262.6 13.4 5.1 % Operating income 38.7 29.9 8.8 29.4 % Net income (loss) from continuing operations 3.0 (1.9 ) 4.9 n/m Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.07 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.11 n/m Non-GAAP Operating Metrics Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 80.1 $ 99.4 $ (19.3 ) (19.4 ) % Adjusted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.54 $ 0.72 $ (0.18 ) (25.0 ) % n/m = not meaningful

Net sales increased 10.0%. Excluding the impact of $29.5 million of unfavorable foreign exchange rates and acquisition sales of $71.3 million, organic net sales increased 4.4% from pricing actions related to inflationary costs and improved fulfillment despite reduced consumer POS, high retail inventory levels and replenishment order headwinds.

Gross profit margin declined 160 basis points from a year ago as pricing now exceeds inflation dollars but not covering margin percent, as well as increased supply chain costs from higher inventory and continued supply chain challenges.

Operating income increased from a $25.0 million gain on contingent consideration liability associated with the Tristar Business acquisition offset by the gross profit margin decline, higher distribution costs, and increased investment in restructuring, optimization and strategic transaction initiatives.

Net income and diluted earnings per share increases were primarily driven by the increase in operating income.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 19.4% and adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 360 basis points attributable to the decrease in volume and higher supply chain costs.

Adjusted diluted EPS decreased to $0.54 per share due to lower Adjusted EBITDA.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Segment Level Data

Home & Personal Care (HPC)

Three Month Periods Ended (in millions, except %) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Variance Net sales $ 329.3 $ 274.4 $ 54.9 20.0 % Operating income (loss) 14.4 (2.4 ) 16.8 n/m Operating income (loss) margin 4.4 % (0.9 ) % 530 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.6 $ 11.8 $ (8.2 ) (69.5 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.1 % 4.3 % (320 ) bps n/m = not meaningful

The increase in net sales was primarily driven by acquisition sales from the home appliances and cookware business from Tristar Products, Inc. (the “Tristar Business”) of $65.8 million with significant unfavorable foreign currency impact of $17.8 million. Excluding acquisition sales and unfavorable exchange impacts, organic net sales increased 2.5% mainly driven by favorable impact of price increases. Continued momentum resulting in double digit growth in garment care and growth in personal care appliances categories more than offset the decline in small kitchen appliances categories.

The increase in operating income and margin was driven by the recognition of a $25.0 million gain for the contingent consideration liability associated with the Tristar Business acquisition offset by incremental restructuring and integration related costs. The reduction in adjusted EBITDA and margins was driven by unfavorable foreign currency and incremental distribution and inventory management costs due to continued supply chain challenges.

Global Pet Care (GPC)

Three Month Periods Ended (in millions, except %) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Variance Net sales $ 290.2 $ 257.3 $ 32.9 12.8 % Operating income 19.9 27.8 (7.9 ) (28.4 ) % Operating income margin 6.9 % 10.8 % (390 ) bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 40.9 $ 49.2 $ (8.3 ) (16.9 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.1 % 19.1 % (500 ) bps

The increase in net sales was driven by positive pricing adjustments on inflationary costs as well as improving product availability and fulfillment compared to prior year supply chain challenges. Strong performance in companion animal consumables was offset by softness in aquatics systems and equipment. European sales were adversely impacted by unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Adjusted for unfavorable foreign currency, European sales were flat to prior year despite pressure on consumers from high inflation and impact of the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Overall, organic net sales increased 17.3%, excluding unfavorable foreign exchange impacts of $11.7 million.

Lower operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and margins were driven by unfavorable foreign currency and product mix. There were also increased distribution center investments as the distribution footprint was expanded to support higher inventory to continue to drive customer fill rates. Pricing is now nearly offsetting increased freight and input cost inflation, which was in line with expectation. All planned price increases were implemented by the middle of the third quarter. At this point, price is covering against all current inflationary cost increases and these costs are expected to stabilize.

Home & Garden (H&G)

Three Month Periods Ended (in millions, except %) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Variance Net sales $ 198.5 $ 212.1 $ (13.6 ) (6.4 ) % Operating income 36.2 41.7 (5.5 ) (13.2 ) % Operating income margin 18.2 % 19.7 % (150 ) bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 42.8 $ 53.4 $ (10.6 ) (19.9 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.6 % 25.2 % (360 ) bps

The net sales decrease was primarily driven by unfavorable weather conditions across the U.S. with a cold, wet start to the quarter and drought conditions during late quarter. Adverse weather conditions drove reduction in category POS and reduced retailer replenishment, most significantly with the repellent product category. The volume decline was partially offset by positive price increases and Rejuvenate acquisition sales of $5.5 million. Organic net sales decreased 9.0% excluding the impact of acquisition sales.

Operating income, adjusted EBITDA and margins decreases were driven by the reduced volumes, related absorption loses and unfavorable product mix. Higher freight and input cost inflation was in line with expectations and were more than offset by the impact of pricing actions in place by the end of the second quarter.

Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time Today

Spectrum Brands will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, August 12, 2022. The live webcast and related presentation slides will be available by visiting the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of Spectrum Brands’ website at www.spectrumbrands.com. Participants may register here. Instructions will be provided to ensure the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these at no charge.

A replay of the live broadcast will be accessible through the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Liquidity and Debt

As of the end of the quarter, the Company had a cash balance of $248 million and approximately $3,261 million of debt outstanding, consisting of approximately $1,996 million of senior unsecured notes, $1,170 million of term loans and revolver draws and approximately $95 million of capital leases and other obligations.

Proforma net leverage at the end of the third quarter was 5.4 times, compared to 5.2 times at the end of the previous quarter.

Fiscal 2022 Earnings Framework

Although the business sales mix is expected to shift sequentially, in aggregate the fourth quarter EBITDA is expected to remain relatively flat to third quarter and prior year fourth quarter EBITDA. The fourth quarter top line is now expected to grow mid-single digit over prior year. This implies mid-single digit top line growth with mid-twenties EBITDA decline for the fiscal year 22.

From a capital structure perspective, the Company is reiterating a long-term net leverage target ratio of 2.0 – 2.5 times after full deployment of HHI proceeds.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature’s Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

