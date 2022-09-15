SpartanNash Vice President Andy Clausen Recognized for Inspiring Other Young Leaders with NextGen Award

The Company prepares next generation for leadership and career advancement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) has made it a top priority to support up-and-coming talent in the rapidly evolving food industry. The Company’s commitment to training, education and advancement is exemplified by Andy Clausen, vice president, national accounts, who was recently announced as a winner of Progressive Grocer’s NextGen Award.

Clausen – who leads a team responsible for managing SpartanNash’s national accounts business across several locations within SpartanNash’s national distribution network – was recognized for his overall contributions and extraordinary efforts to inspire young professionals.

“Andy understands the importance of nurturing future talent at SpartanNash,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer David Sisk. “When he saw the need to help young professionals feel more integrated in the organization, Andy launched the SpartanNash RISE Young Professionals Associate Resource Group. We are thrilled to see Andy recognized with a NextGen Award, as he truly showcases the type of future-focused innovation and mentorship we value as a People First company.”

This summer, Clausen organized a project to set SpartanNash interns apart from other candidates by adding unique experiences to their resumes. Led by Clausen, SpartanNash’s interns worked together to spell the word “SPARTANNASH” using 5,791 Our Family brand food items, breaking the Guinness World Record™ for most food products used to spell a word.

Clausen joined SpartanNash in 2014 as director, national accounts. He has a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University and a master’s degree from Western Michigan University. Currently, he serves on the board of directors of the Convenience Distribution Association.

SpartanNash reaffirmed its commitment to emerging talent with plans to expand its internship program five-fold by 2024 and to retain summer interns in year-round employment after the summer programs end. Of the Company’s interns this year, more than half were hired for part- or full-time positions.

“Our internship program will support a new generation of diverse leaders who will drive innovative and creative solutions for our customers,” said SpartanNash Senior Director, Diversity & Inclusion Deann Wright.

Progressive Grocer will honor Clausen and other winners at the NextGen Awards at Grocery Industry Week taking place Nov. 2-4 in Orlando, Fla. To learn more about SpartanNash career opportunities, visit careers.spartannash.com.

